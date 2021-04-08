Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  IAR Systems Group AB (publ)    IAR B   SE0005851706

IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(IAR B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IAR : appoints Kazuhisa Harabe as new Country Manager for Japan

04/08/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IAR Systems appoints Kazuhisa Harabe as new Country Manager for Japan

To serve the growing opportunities in the APAC region, former Japan Country Manager Kiyofumi Uemura now focuses on the role as APAC Director

Tokyo, Japan-April 8, 2021-IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announced that Kazuhisa Harabe has been appointed to Country Manager for IAR Systems Japan. Kiyofumi Uemura, who has served as Director for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Country Manager for Japan since 2016, will continue to devote his efforts to business expansion as Director for the APAC region, which in addition to Japan also includes supporting the growing IAR Systems' offices in Taiwan, China and Korea.

'Since the founding of the Japanese office in 2001 and with the support of our customers and partners in Japan, we are able to celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2021,' said Kiyofumi Uemura, APAC Director, IAR Systems. 'During these two decades, we have experienced various changes in the business, but thankfully we have been able to increase revenue continuously over more than 18 years. In the midst of turbulent changes in recent years, leadership drawing on superior analytical skills and problem-solving abilities is essential, and Kazuhisa Harabe has been prominent among the employees who have worked in concert to grow our business. With the elevation of Kazuhisa Harabe to represent our company in Japan, I am certain that we will be able to build better relations with our customers and partners, contributing to expansion of our business into embedded systems in Japan.'

'I take great pride in being appointed to a position from which, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Japanese office, I will be able to lead such a great team,' said Kazuhisa Harabe, newly appointed Country Manager Japan. 'Through my contact with over 300 customers in Japan, from major manufacturers to tech venture businesses, I have witnessed the impressive competitive power in Japanese manufacturing. In order to create revolutionary products while maintaining international competitiveness, it is vital that superior Japanese engineering ability can be made even smarter and faster. To this end, our company considers our grand mission to provide superior development tools with powerful features. In my new role, I will focus on driving our business forward and contribute to the further fortification and development of world-renowned Japanese manufacturing.'

Harabe joined IAR Systems in 2010 as an account sales representative, and has contributed to business expansion and strengthened partnerships with semiconductor vendors in the fields of factory automation, medical equipment, and consumer products. Since 2018, he has been responsible for IAR Systems' sales in Japan and has been engaged in the reinforcement of marketing and cultivation of new markets, such as the Internet of Things and robotics. Prior to joining IAR Systems, he served in several roles in the IT industry, and after handling various corporate solution sales in the SoftBank Group and with foreign IT vendors as well as starting up new businesses, he gained further experience in consulting sales to support B2B sales and marketing process improvements, and was involved in business organization innovations.

With headquarters in Sweden, IAR Systems has offices all around the world. In APAC, IAR Systems serves its customers through sales and support offices in Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan, and is also represented in additional countries through distributors.

### Ends

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Content & Media Relations Manager, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

Disclaimer

IAR Systems Group AB published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)
02:40aIAR  : appoints Kazuhisa Harabe as new Country Manager for Japan
PU
03/28IAR  : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of I.A.R. System..
AQ
03/25I.A.R. SYSTEMS GROUP AB  : Annual Report 2020
AQ
03/15IAR  : Invitation to I.A.R. Systems Group Investor Update with with Haydn Povey,..
PU
03/04IAR  : announces availability of RISC-V development tools with certification for..
PU
03/02IAR  : Secure Thingz expands security offering with packaged solution to comply ..
PU
03/02IAR  : introduces 64-bit Arm core support in leading embedded development tools
PU
03/02IAR  : strengthens functional safety offering with extended standards coverage
PU
03/02IAR  : Secure Thingz announces significant enhancements to protect critical IoT ..
PU
03/02IAR  : adds Functional Safety certification for build tools for Linux
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 417 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net income 2021 80,4 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
Net cash 2021 68,6 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 876 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
IAR Systems Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 180,50 SEK
Last Close Price 137,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Skarin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Göran Hübinette Chief Financial Officer
Maria Wasing Chairman
Karin Lassegård COO & Chief of Staff to CEO
Kent Reinhold Sander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB (PUBL)-1.57%218
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.44%1 869 414
ADOBE INC.-1.34%235 512
ORACLE CORPORATION14.82%214 189
SAP SE2.00%152 145
SEA LIMITED24.10%126 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ