Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.    IB   CA44923T8683

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

(IB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBC Advanced Alloys : Secures Extension of Line of Credit and Term Loan Facility with BMO Harris Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 10:35am EDT

FRANKLIN, IN - (October 7, 2020) - IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ('IBC' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that it has secured renewals of its existing line of credit and its term loan facility with BMO Harris Bank ('BMO'). The renewals extend the line of credit and term loan facility until September 30, 2021. Approximately $3.5 million is available to the Company under the line of credit at an interest rate of Prime + 2.25%, and the term loan has a maximum of approximately $1.2 million at an interest rate of 6.5%.

'We wish to thank BMO Harris Bank for its continuing support of and partnership with IBC as we intensify our efforts to strengthen IBC's operational performance and grow global sales of the unique mission-critical alloy products that we manufacture,' said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Director of IBC.

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Mark A. Smith

Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of the Board

# # #

Contact:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board
Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations
+1 (303) 503-6203
Email: jsims@policycom.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #Beryllium #Beralcast

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'IB' and the OTCQB under the symbol 'IAALF'.

Cautionary Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 14:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
10:35aIBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Secures Extension of Line of Credit and Term Loan Facility..
PU
10/07IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Secures Extension of Line of Credit and Term Loan Facility..
AQ
08/31IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Awarded $1.9 Million in New Business from Major U.S. Defen..
AQ
07/17IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Announces Grants of Stock Options
AQ
07/08IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Announces Appointment of Mark Smith as CEO
AQ
06/04IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Announces Election to Issue Shares in Satisfaction of Debe..
AQ
06/01IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Announces an Increase to Its Credit Facility with BMO Harr..
AQ
05/12IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, ..
AQ
05/05IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS : to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Aft..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,7 M - -
Net income 2019 -4,04 M - -
Net Debt 2019 5,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,70x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,54 M 7,53 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
Duration : Period :
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alan Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Wendel Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Simon J. Anderson Director
Jerry Michael Jarvis Independent Director
Geoffrey Christopher Hampson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.-21.95%7
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-22.42%37 504
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.99%36 450
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.28.66%22 829
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.67%11 124
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.73%8 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group