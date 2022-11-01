Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IB   CA44923T8683

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

(IB)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:44 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.2000 CAD   +5.26%
10/28Ibc Advanced Alloys : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
10/27IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : IBC Advanced Alloys Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022

11/01/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good day, everyone. Let's get started. Welcome to this IBC Advanced Alloys Webcast and Conference Call on the Company's Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2022. I'm Jim Sims,...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
10/28Ibc Advanced Alloys : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
10/27IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/22IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Entering Into Credit Facility
AQ
08/19Ibc Advanced Alloys : Announces Entering Into Credit Facility
PU
06/01IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Election To Issue Shares In Satisfaction Of Debenture Int..
AQ
05/31Transcript : IBC Advanced Alloys Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
05/31Ibc Advanced Alloys : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/30IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
04/04IBC Advanced Alloys Begins Copper Alloy Casting Operations in Indiana Facility
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,13 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 12,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
Duration : Period :
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Alan Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Wendel Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ben Rampulla Chief Technology Officer
Heather Hostetter Executive Vice President-Administration & Sales
Simon J. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.0.00%12
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-32.98%11 921
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.17.39%7 413
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.21.34%5 336
IMERYS13.46%3 466
AURUBIS AG-27.41%2 760