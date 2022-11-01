Advanced search
Summary
IB
CA44923T8683
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
(IB)
Add to my list
Delayed Bourse de Toronto -
03:44 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.2000
CAD
+5.26%
10/28
Ibc Advanced Alloys : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
10/27
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Transcript : IBC Advanced Alloys Corp., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
11/01/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
Good day, everyone. Let's get started. Welcome to this IBC Advanced Alloys Webcast and Conference Call on the Company's Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2022. I'm Jim Sims,...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
10/28
Ibc Advanced Alloys : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
10/27
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/22
IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Entering Into Credit Facility
AQ
08/19
Ibc Advanced Alloys : Announces Entering Into Credit Facility
PU
06/01
IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Election To Issue Shares In Satisfaction Of Debenture Int..
AQ
05/31
Transcript : IBC Advanced Alloys Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
05/31
Ibc Advanced Alloys : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/30
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
04/04
IBC Advanced Alloys Begins Copper Alloy Casting Operations in Indiana Facility
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
26,9 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-1,13 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
12,5 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-14,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
12,8 M
12,8 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,22x
EV / Sales 2022
0,93x
Nbr of Employees
80
Free-Float
81,4%
More Financials
Chart IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Mark Alan Smith
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Toni Wendel
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ben Rampulla
Chief Technology Officer
Heather Hostetter
Executive Vice President-Administration & Sales
Simon J. Anderson
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.
0.00%
12
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD
-32.98%
11 921
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
17.39%
7 413
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.
21.34%
5 336
IMERYS
13.46%
3 466
AURUBIS AG
-27.41%
2 760
More Results
