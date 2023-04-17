Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-04-17 am EDT
11.51 EUR   +0.35%
05:49pIberdrola S A : We build Spain's first hybrid wind-solar plant
PU
05:40pAvangrid, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Sign MoU on Green Energy
DJ
12:01pGlobal markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avangrid, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Sign MoU on Green Energy

04/17/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


Avangrid and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority on Monday said they signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will explore opportunities to develop green energy projects.

The projects will be developed within the Navajo Nation in the states of New Mexico and Arizona.

The parties said they will collaborate to study the feasibility of wind and solar facilities, along with battery storage projects.

The partnership will create new jobs, economic development and offset lost revenue on the Navajo Nation, the parties said in a statement. They also said it would bring reliable, affordable and renewable energy to residents and Navajo Nation businesses.

Avangrid is part of the Iberdrola Group.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANGRID, INC. 1.48% 40.46 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.35% 11.505 Delayed Quote.4.89%
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
05:49pIberdrola S A : We build Spain's first hybrid wind-solar plant
PU
05:40pAvangrid, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Sign MoU on Green Energy
DJ
12:01pGlobal markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
09:31aIberdrola - We increase our renewable production by 11 % in the first quarter, driven b..
AQ
06:13aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Buoyed By China, Investors Look ..
DJ
12:47aIberdrola's Total Electricity Production Jumps 6.3% in Q1
MT
04/15Spanish industry kicks off EU green hydrogen race
AQ
04/15Climate Spain Green Hydrogen
AQ
04/14Iberdrola S A : We increase our renewable production by 11 % in the first quarter, driven ..
PU
04/14Iberdrola Eyes Sale, Leaseback in Spain to Cut Debt
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 812 M 56 576 M 56 576 M
Net income 2023 4 453 M 4 863 M 4 863 M
Net Debt 2023 51 510 M 56 246 M 56 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 4,42%
Capitalization 72 447 M 79 108 M 79 108 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
EV / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,51 €
Average target price 11,89 €
Spread / Average Target 3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman & President
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.89%79 353
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.67%157 864
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.74%78 452
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.19%75 246
ENEL S.P.A.13.48%63 740
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.53%48 386
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer