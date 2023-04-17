Avangrid, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Sign MoU on Green Energy

By Stephen Nakrosis

Avangrid and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority on Monday said they signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will explore opportunities to develop green energy projects.

The projects will be developed within the Navajo Nation in the states of New Mexico and Arizona.

The parties said they will collaborate to study the feasibility of wind and solar facilities, along with battery storage projects.

The partnership will create new jobs, economic development and offset lost revenue on the Navajo Nation, the parties said in a statement. They also said it would bring reliable, affordable and renewable energy to residents and Navajo Nation businesses.

Avangrid is part of the Iberdrola Group.

