Sustainable-energy company Avangrid on Wednesday submitted proposals for several wind projects to the Massachusetts-Connecticut-Rhode Island multi-state solicitation for offshore wind power.

The New England Wind projects--the 791MW New England Wind 1 project and 1,080MW New England Wind 2 project--have the ability to achieve commercial operations before the end of the decade, Avangrid said.

The company said the two projects, combined, would create up to 9,200 jobs and deliver $8 billion in direct investment. The shovel-ready New England Wind 1 project is slated to be built in a federal lease area roughly 30 miles south of Barnstable, Massachusetts, Avangrid said.

The project would provide enough energy to power approximately 400,000 homes, according to the company. On its own, New England Wind 1 would create over 4,400 full-time equivalent jobs, and bring $3 billion of direct investment to the region, Avangrid said.

New England Wind 2 was offered only as a combined project with New England Wind 1 to capture economics of scale and support grid upgrades, the company said.

Avangrid said it submitted a bid for New England Wind 1 and a second bid for New England Wind 1 and 2 combined, as well as additional bids for single-state procurements in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Avangrid is a member of the Iberdrola Group.

