Hydrogen can emit nitrogen oxides when burned. And when hydrogen is mixed with air in certain concentrations, it can be explosive if ignited. "Hydrogen Gains a Toehold in Europe as Cleaner Alternative to Gas and Coal" at 13:00 ET on May 14, incorrectly said hydrogen emits only water when burned and that hydrogen is explosive upon contact with air in large enough concentrations.

