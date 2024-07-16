Stock IBE IBERDROLA, S.A.
Iberdrola, S.A.

Equities

IBE

ES0144580Y14

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - BME
 11:36:02 2024-07-16 am EDT 		After market 01:50:06 pm
11.77 EUR -0.51% Intraday chart for Iberdrola, S.A. 11.76 -0.06%
07:40pm ENWL : M&A rumors on the UK network operator Electricity North West Alphavalue
01:25pm IBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Latest news about Iberdrola, S.A.

Trillion-dollar group urges government action to stop nature loss RE
IBERDROLA SA : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Global AI drives local power supply concerns Alphavalue
Developers oversubscribe to onshore wind power in France Alphavalue
Engie, CDPQ team up in race against Iberdrola for UK's Electricity North West, sources say RE
Markets Powered by Alternating Current Our Logo
Iberdrola's Unit Completes EUR750 Million Issuance of Green Notes MT
IBERDROLA SA : RBC maintains a Buy rating ZD
The IBEX 35 loses the 11,000 level again with an eye on Powell RE
Avangrid to sell Kitty Hawk North offshore wind lease area to Dominion Energy RE
IBERDROLA SA : Buy rating from UBS ZD
IBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating ZD
IBEX rallies on Fed support as it awaits new benchmarks RE
Iberdrola, S.A. acquired 80% stake in Balantia. CI
Spain's Iberdrola calls for greenwashing rules RE
Iberdrola calls for rules against greenwashing RE
The IBEX fails to hold the 11,000-point level, besieged on several fronts RE
Avangrid Gets Full Federal Approval to Build New England Wind Projects DJ
IBERDROLA SA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
The IBEX 35 regains 11,000 points after a slight easing of uncertainty in Europe RE
IBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating ZD
Glentra Fund I K/S, managed by Glentra Capital P/S completed the acquisition of Kyoto Group AS (OB:KYOTO) from Spirax Group plc, Iberdrola, S.A. and KM New Energy AS and others. CI
Subsidy delays hamper Spain's green hydrogen industry, Iberdrola says RE

Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A. is one of the leading Spanish electricity producers and distributors. The group is also the world's No. 1 producer of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity, and renewable energy (51%): 163,032 GWh produced in 2022 and broken down by country between Spain (56,698 GWh), Mexico (55,938 GWh), the United States (22,711 GWh), Brazil (14,751 GWh), the United Kingdom (7,823 GWh), and others (5,111 GWh); - transmission and distribution of electricity (49%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (42.4%), United Kingdom (18.1%), Brazil (15.9%), United States (14.6%), Mexico (7.5%) and others (1.5%) .
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Iberdrola, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
11.83 EUR
Average target price
12.74 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.73%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-0.84% 81.24B
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
+18.07% 146B
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
+15.17% 87.53B
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
+9.62% 81.28B
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
+0.16% 75.28B
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+77.28% 67.11B
GE VERNOVA INC. Stock GE Vernova Inc.
0.00% 48.63B
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+12.90% 47.94B
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
+9.24% 42.77B
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED Stock Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
+44.37% 38.27B
Other Electric Utilities
