The German subsidiary of Iberdrola will provide Salzgitter with 114 megawatts (MW) of power from its Baltic Sea wind farm for 15 years, starting from 2024, it added.

The deal's value was not disclosed.

On Tuesday, Germany's second-largest steel producer received an almost 1-billion euro ($1.09 billion) subsidy to fund its hydrogen-based steel production project.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

