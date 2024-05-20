Iberdrola, S.A. is one of the leading Spanish electricity producers and distributors. The group is also the world's No. 1 producer of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity, and renewable energy (51%): 163,032 GWh produced in 2022 and broken down by country between Spain (56,698 GWh), Mexico (55,938 GWh), the United States (22,711 GWh), Brazil (14,751 GWh), the United Kingdom (7,823 GWh), and others (5,111 GWh); - transmission and distribution of electricity (49%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (42.4%), United Kingdom (18.1%), Brazil (15.9%), United States (14.6%), Mexico (7.5%) and others (1.5%) .

Sector Electric Utilities