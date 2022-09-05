Log in
News
Summary
IBE
ES0144580Y14
IBERDROLA, S.A.
(IBE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05:23 2022-09-05 am EDT
10.45
EUR
-1.09%
05:04a
IBERDROLA SA
: Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/01
Iberdrola reforests with more than 270,000 trees the towns in Spain that are most committed to sustainability
AQ
08/31
IBERDROLA S A
: Andromeda technology fund bets on augmented reality in its second investment in companies
PU
09/05/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Analyst Javier Garrido from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
05:04a
IBERDROLA SA
: Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/01
Iberdrola reforests with more than 270,000 trees the towns in Spain that are most commi..
AQ
08/31
IBERDROLA S A
: Andromeda technology fund bets on augmented reality in its second investme..
PU
08/30
IBERDROLA S A
: reforests with more than 270,000 trees the towns in Spain that are most co..
PU
08/29
Mexico continues to block Trafigura fuel imports despite regaining permits
RE
08/26
Scottish power - sp energy networks invests gbp5 million to accelerate net zero transit..
AQ
08/25
IBERDROLA S A
: to commission 1,400 new MW of solar power in Spain
PU
08/24
IBERDROLA S A
: starts commissioning 100 new MW of solar power in Extremadura
PU
08/24
French Energy Regulator Holds Talks With Iberdrola After Cancellation Of Retail Contrac..
MT
08/24
French energy regulator confident that France's gas storages will be 100% full before w..
RE
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
05:04a
IBERDROLA SA
: Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/28
IBERDROLA SA
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/28
IBERDROLA SA
: Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
45 107 M
45 251 M
45 251 M
Net income 2022
4 225 M
4 239 M
4 239 M
Net Debt 2022
44 350 M
44 492 M
44 492 M
P/E ratio 2022
15,9x
Yield 2022
4,40%
Capitalization
65 879 M
66 091 M
66 091 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,44x
EV / Sales 2023
2,49x
Nbr of Employees
39 737
Free-Float
98,2%
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
10,56 €
Average target price
11,97 €
Spread / Average Target
13,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada
Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla
Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda
Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga
Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.
1.44%
66 091
NEXTERA ENERGY
-8.84%
167 222
SOUTHERN COMPANY
13.55%
82 776
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
2.00%
82 387
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
4.16%
68 124
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED
122.89%
54 067
