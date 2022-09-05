Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:23 2022-09-05 am EDT
10.45 EUR   -1.09%
05:04aIBERDROLA SA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/01Iberdrola reforests with more than 270,000 trees the towns in Spain that are most committed to sustainability
AQ
08/31IBERDROLA S A : Andromeda technology fund bets on augmented reality in its second investment in companies
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IBERDROLA SA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

09/05/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Analyst Javier Garrido from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 45 107 M 45 251 M 45 251 M
Net income 2022 4 225 M 4 239 M 4 239 M
Net Debt 2022 44 350 M 44 492 M 44 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 65 879 M 66 091 M 66 091 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 39 737
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 10,56 €
Average target price 11,97 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.44%66 091
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.84%167 222
SOUTHERN COMPANY13.55%82 776
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.00%82 387
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.16%68 124
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED122.89%54 067