Iberdrola, S.A. is one of the leading Spanish electricity producers and distributors. The group is also the world's No. 1 producer of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity, and renewable energy (65.9%): 155,150 GWh produced in 2021 and broken down by country between Spain (60,186 GWh), Mexico (54,296 GWh), the United States (22,014 GWh), Brazil (7,374 GWh), the United Kingdom (6,708 GWh), and other (4,572 GWh); - transmission and distribution of electricity (34.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (36.7%), the United Kingdom (15.8%), Brazil (18.3%), the United States (14.8%), Mexico (8.9%) and other (5.5%).

Sector Electric Utilities