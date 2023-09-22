IBERDROLA SA : UBS gives a Buy rating
September 22, 2023 at 07:19 am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 13.15.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate 07:49:26 2023-09-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.00 EUR
|-0.11%
|-0.86%
|+0.55%
