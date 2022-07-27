Iberdrola 1st Half Earnings, Revenue Rose

By Giulia Petroni

Iberdrola SA said Wednesday that earnings and revenue rose in the first half of the year.

The Spanish utility company said net profit came in at 2.08 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in the period, up from EUR1.53 billion a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR6.44 billion from EUR5.44 billion in the prior year, showing positive trends across regions except for Spain.

Revenue in the first half rose to EUR24.43 billion from, the company said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0256ET