  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Iberdrola, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:03 2022-07-27 am EDT
10.22 EUR   +1.47%
02:57aIberdrola 1st Half Earnings, Revenue Rose
DJ
02:32aIBERDROLA S A : Quarterly Results Report External link, opens in new window.
PU
12:29aTHOMAS GOTTSTEIN : Upbeat U.S. Tech Earnings to Lift European Stocks as Fed Awaited
DJ
Iberdrola 1st Half Earnings, Revenue Rose

07/27/2022 | 02:57am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


Iberdrola SA said Wednesday that earnings and revenue rose in the first half of the year.

The Spanish utility company said net profit came in at 2.08 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in the period, up from EUR1.53 billion a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR6.44 billion from EUR5.44 billion in the prior year, showing positive trends across regions except for Spain.

Revenue in the first half rose to EUR24.43 billion from, the company said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0256ET

Financials
Sales 2022 44 450 M 45 013 M 45 013 M
Net income 2022 4 137 M 4 190 M 4 190 M
Net Debt 2022 44 233 M 44 793 M 44 793 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 64 016 M 64 826 M 64 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 39 692
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 10,08 €
Average target price 11,97 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.22%64 826
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.41%159 085
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.03%81 594
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%77 235
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.88%63 837
ENEL S.P.A.-32.59%49 279