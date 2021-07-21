Iberdrola 1st Half Net Profit Fell

By Giulia Petroni

Iberdrola SA said Wednesday that net profit fell in the first half of the year as results still suffer the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, but to a lesser extent.

The Spanish utility company said net profit came in at 1.53 billion euros ($1.80 billion) in the period compared with EUR1.88 billion for the same period a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, net profit was EUR1.84 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR5.44 billion, from EUR4.94 billion in the year-earlier period. While earnings felt the weight of reduced demand owing to Covid-19, they benefited from the reversal of the hydroelectric levy in Spain.

Revenue in the first half rose to EUR18.75 billion, from EUR16.47 billion for the same period a year ago.

