    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/21 03:24:35 am
10.188 EUR   +0.47%
03:04aIberdrola 1st Half Net Profit Fell
DJ
03:03aMARKETMIND : A rocky road
RE
03:00aFloods wreck towns, but Europe's wind power goals tangled in red tape
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola 1st Half Net Profit Fell

07/21/2021 | 03:04am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Iberdrola SA said Wednesday that net profit fell in the first half of the year as results still suffer the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, but to a lesser extent.

The Spanish utility company said net profit came in at 1.53 billion euros ($1.80 billion) in the period compared with EUR1.88 billion for the same period a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, net profit was EUR1.84 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR5.44 billion, from EUR4.94 billion in the year-earlier period. While earnings felt the weight of reduced demand owing to Covid-19, they benefited from the reversal of the hydroelectric levy in Spain.

Revenue in the first half rose to EUR18.75 billion, from EUR16.47 billion for the same period a year ago.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-21 0304ET

Financials
Sales 2021 36 905 M 43 415 M 43 415 M
Net income 2021 3 659 M 4 305 M 4 305 M
Net Debt 2021 43 233 M 50 859 M 50 859 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 64 208 M 75 547 M 75 534 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 38 297
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,14 €
Average target price 11,85 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.42%78 310
NEXTERA ENERGY0.03%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-3.21%97 216
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.47%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.21%65 138
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.63%60 578