By Adria Calatayud

Iberdrola closed a sale of 12 combined-cycle power-generation plants and a wind farm in Mexico and said it received $6.2 billion.

The final assessment of the financial and tax impacts by the governing bodies of the selling companies is still pending, the Spanish energy company said late Monday.

The company in April reached an agreement with the Mexican government to sell the assets in a deal valued at around $6.0 billion, subject to adjustments. The sale encompasses assets with a combined installed capacity of 8,539 megawatts that represented 55% of Iberdrola Mexico's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year, it said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-24 0127ET