Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:20:22 2023-06-20 am EDT
11.89 EUR   +1.61%
07:06aIberdrola Deutschland, Stahl Holding Saar Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Wind Energy
DJ
05:05aIberdrola S A : We support decarbonisation by supplying offshore wind energy to SHS - Stahl Holding Saar in Germany
PU
06/19CLP Says It Is Seeking ‘Long-Term Partner’ for EnergyAustralia
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola Deutschland, Stahl Holding Saar Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Wind Energy

06/20/2023 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

Iberdrola Deutschland has signed a long-term power-purchase agreement with steel maker Stahl Holding Saar for the supply of wind energy.

The company said Tuesday that the PPA will last 15 years and allow SHS to cover an annual consumption of 200 gigawatt hours. The wind power will be supplied from Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, which is being built in the Baltic Sea and set to be commissioned at the end of next year.

"This is the first of several PPAs planned by the two companies for the coming years," Iberdrola said.

Financial details weren't released.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 0705ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA, S.A. 1.45% 11.88 Delayed Quote.7.09%
SHS HOLDINGS LTD. 0.72% 0.139 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
07:06aIberdrola Deutschland, Stahl Holding Saar Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Wind Energy
DJ
05:05aIberdrola S A : We support decarbonisation by supplying offshore wind energy to SHS - Stah..
PU
06/19CLP Says It Is Seeking ‘Long-Term Partner’ for EnergyAustralia
CI
06/15Transcript : Iberdrola, S.A. - Special Call
CI
06/14The King of the Netherlands accompanied by Ignacio Galan visits the main green hydrogen..
AQ
06/14Spain's energy firms look to central Europe markets for green hydrogen deals
RE
06/14Iberdrola S A : We sign an alliance to protect biodiversity with Birdlife International
PU
06/13Iberdrola S A : Ignacio Galán participates in the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ..
PU
06/13Iberdrola S A : The King of the Netherlands accompanied by Ignacio Galán visits the main g..
PU
06/13We sign EUR1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 822 M 56 623 M 56 623 M
Net income 2023 4 550 M 4 971 M 4 971 M
Net Debt 2023 48 590 M 53 092 M 53 092 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 4,43%
Capitalization 73 706 M 80 536 M 80 536 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 40 920
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,71 €
Average target price 12,06 €
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.09%80 536
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.58%152 950
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.49%78 247
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.50%71 039
ENEL S.P.A.21.23%67 693
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-13.03%44 581
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer