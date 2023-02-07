Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:54:35 2023-02-07 am EST
10.76 EUR   +0.68%
03:35aIberdrola Establishes Fully-Owned Subsidiary in Germany
DJ
02/03Iberdrola S A : Together with SODECO, we are looking for innovation projects to boost the energy transition in the north of Spain
PU
02/01Iberdrola S A : We obtain the environmental green light for the development of the photovoltaic project in Ciudad Rodrigo
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola Establishes Fully-Owned Subsidiary in Germany

02/07/2023 | 03:35am EST
By Giulia Petroni


Iberdrola SA on Tuesday said it will combine all its current business activities in Germany and establish a fully-owned subsidiary in the country.

The Spanish energy company said Iberdrola Deutschland's main line of business will be the operation of large renewable-energy assets as well as the supply of services to help businesses reducing their carbon footprint and meeting their environmental goals.

The onshore and offshore divisions will be focused on the construction and operation of wind farms and solar photovoltaic plants, while the commercial division will include electricity supply contracts and long-term power and purchase agreements from the company's own renewable assets, among other services.

Felipe Montero, who joined the group in 2010, has been appointed chief executive officer of Iberdrola Deutschland.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0335ET

Financials
Sales 2022 47 138 M 50 610 M 50 610 M
Net income 2022 4 207 M 4 517 M 4 517 M
Net Debt 2022 45 259 M 48 592 M 48 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 67 011 M 71 947 M 71 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 40 543
Free-Float 96,6%
