Stock IBE IBERDROLA, S.A.
Iberdrola, S.A.

Equities

IBE

ES0144580Y14

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - BME
 11:39:19 2024-02-22 am EST 		After market 12:42:11 pm
10.75 EUR -1.69% Intraday chart for Iberdrola, S.A. 10.72 -0.23%
06:04pm IBERDROLA : FY23: Nothing seems to be slowing down the leader in renewables Alphavalue
Global markets live: Anglo American, Esty, Nvidia, Rivian, Boeing...
Latest news about Iberdrola, S.A.

IBERDROLA : FY23: Nothing seems to be slowing down the leader in renewables Alphavalue
Global markets live: Anglo American, Esty, Nvidia, Rivian, Boeing...
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 22.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
IBERDROLA SA : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
IBERDROLA SA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
IBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Correction: Iberdrola Posts Higher FY23 Net Profit; Revenue Down MT
Iberdrola Posts Higher FY23 Net Profit; Revenue Down MT
Iberdrola Net Profit Rises Despite Revenue Decline DJ
Utility Iberdrola sees profit growing by up to 7% in 2024 RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Rise; Focus on PMI Data, Earnings DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 4 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 12 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Tuesday at 4 PM ET DJ
Mexico will pay Iberdrola for plants later this month, president says RE
Mexican regulator sets terms to finalize state purchase of Iberdrola plants RE
Masdar Mulls Stake in Iberdrola's U.S. Renewable Assets, Bloomberg Reports DJ
IBERDROLA SA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
Correction to Avangrid Headline DJ
Iberia's Avangrid, Amazon.com in Deal to Build Oregon-Based Wind Farm DJ
IBERDROLA SA : RBC gives a Buy rating ZD
US offshore wind projects in operation or development in 2024 RE
IBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past Alphavalue
TotalEnergies explores US, Europe renewable portfolio stake sale- sources RE

Chart Iberdrola, S.A.

Chart Iberdrola, S.A.
Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A. is one of the leading Spanish electricity producers and distributors. The group is also the world's No. 1 producer of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity, and renewable energy (51%): 163,032 GWh produced in 2022 and broken down by country between Spain (56,698 GWh), Mexico (55,938 GWh), the United States (22,711 GWh), Brazil (14,751 GWh), the United Kingdom (7,823 GWh), and others (5,111 GWh); - transmission and distribution of electricity (49%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (42.4%), United Kingdom (18.1%), Brazil (15.9%), United States (14.6%), Mexico (7.5%) and others (1.5%) .
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
03:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Iberdrola, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
10.94 EUR
Average target price
12.34 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.80%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-9.44% 73 774 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-6.40% 117 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-3.88% 73 894 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-5.01% 71 668 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-11.84% 65 423 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+1.45% 43 416 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+13.82% 41 967 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
0.00% 36 045 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
-7.65% 35 800 M $
DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY Stock Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
-1.63% 33 213 M $
Other Electric Utilities
