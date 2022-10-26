Iberdrola Nine-Month Earnings Rose on Strong U.S., Brazil Performance; Backs Profit Guidance

By Giulia Petroni

Iberdrola SA on Wednesday said that earnings for the first nine months of the year rose, boosted by its performance in the U.S. and Brazil, and backed its 2022 profit guidance.

The Spanish energy company said net profit rose to 3.10 billion euros ($3.07 billion) in the period from EUR2.41 billion in the previous year, driven by a strong performance in the U.S. and Brazil as well as a 14% increase in investments.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to EUR9.53 billion from EUR8.16 billion, with positive trends across geographies excluding Spain.

Revenue was rose 35% on year to EUR37.90 billion.

Iberdrola reaffirmed its full-year net profit outlook of between EUR4 billion and EUR4.2 billion. It also said it approved an interim shareholder remuneration of 18 European cents a share that will be payable in January.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 0257ET