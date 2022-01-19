Log in
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Iberdrola S A : Alexia Putellas, Ballon d'Or 2021, signs with Iberdrola as ambassador for equality in sport

01/19/2022 | 05:52am EST
19/01/2022

The World's Best Women's Player joins the company's commitment to equal opportunities

Alexia Putellas, Ballon d'Or 2021, signs with Iberdrola as ambassador for equality in sport
  • Alexia Putellas, the recent winner of the Ballon d'Or as the World's Best Women's Player of the Year, is now wearing the Iberdrola green that testifies to her commitment as an ambassador for equality in sport.
  • The player adds to her extensive list of achievements with the Blue and Whites and the Spanish national football team a distinction that highlights the important role that women also play in sport.

The Barça captain, who this week also won FIFA's The Best title as best player of the year, says she feels "very happy to be part of Iberdrola's drive towards equality" and believes that "the level of Spanish women's football has grown a lot in recent years", which "gives us all strength to continue improving, and that there are companies like Iberdrola that are making this possible is very positive for everyone".

With the incorporation of Putellas, Iberdrola adds a new member to its team of Ambassadors, a programme that aims to empower women, recognise their role in society and make the world aware of how necessary it is for us all to build a society with equal opportunities.

The company already has 25 top-level female athletes, with whom it continues to pave the way for women's sport to finally get the recognition it deserves.

Alongside Putellas, the team of ambassadors includes sportswomen such as Carolina Marín, Sandra Sánchez, María Vicente, Ona Carbonell and Amanda Sampedro, among many other elite sportswomen.

Iberdrola is the first company to make a global commitment to promoting the participation of women in sports and, for more than 6 years, has been a fundamental support for Spanish sportswomen, a commitment that is consolidating and expanding as the number of Federations with which it collaborates - 16 at present, through its alliance with the Universo Mujer programme of the Consejo Superior de Deportes - has increased by 42 %.

In addition, the electricity company gives its name to 23 national leagues in different disciplines, reaching more than 300,000 athletes, among which the Primera Iberdrola stands out for having been the spearhead of this objective of visibility, thus consolidating the company's role as a promoter of women's sport.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
