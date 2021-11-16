Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : Castile and León has become the front runner in the green energy race thanks to Iberdrola's first photovoltaic plant

11/16/2021 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15 November 2021

INFORMATIVE NOTE

The company has allocated 32 billion euros to the construction of a clean energy plant that will prevent the emission of 12,300 t CO2/year

Castile and León has become the front runner in the green energy race thanks to Iberdrola's first photovoltaic plant

  • Work is starting in Burgos to install more than 145,300 photovoltaic panels for the project, which has a significant local component and will employ 250 people
  • The 50 MW Revilla-Valljera plant in Burgos will produce enough clean energy to supply a population equivalent to 26,000 households/year
  • Iberdrola's investment plan in Castile and León will lead to the installation of 1,800 MW of green power in the coming years to help fight climate change and create jobs and wealth in the region

Iberdrola has started assembling more than 145,300 panels - each with 345 Wp -in Castile and León's first-ever photovoltaic project. The facility will cement the company's leadership in renewables in this region, where it is already operating more than 5,100 MW, making this the autonomous region where the company has installed the most 'green' megawatts.

The 50-MWRevilla-Vallejera plant will be built in the Burgos municipality of the same name, Villamedianilla and Velljera, and will produce enough clean energy to supply a population equivalent to 26,000 homes/year. What's more, it will avoid emissions of 12,300 tonnes of CO2 per year with an investment of 32 million euros.

This plant will have a significant local component, benefiting local suppliers and, at peak times during the construction process, employing up to 250 workers, until it is commissioned in 2022. As well as purchasing and installing the panels, an underground power line will be laid to carry the power generated by the plant and the evacuation transformer substation will be extended.

Castile and León, epicentre of renewable developments

This project is further evidence of Iberdrola's commitment to Castile and León, which is already a leading renewable development centre in the company's investment cycle to 2025.

Iberdrola's photovoltaic portfolio in the region will be completed by the more than 1,000 MW it has in the pipeline, distributed, as well as in Burgos (Ballestas), in Salamanca (Villarino), Segovia (Otero) and Palencia (Velilla).

In the province of Burgos alone, the company has recently built and developed more than 550 MW in projects like the Herrara II wind farm, with the most powerful wind turbines ever installed in Spain (63 MW); Ballestas and Casetona (69 MW), Fuenteblanca (10 MW), Buniel (114 MW), Valdemoro (50 MW), Iglesias (94 MW) and Alcocero de Mola (102 MW), and two hybrid photovoltaic plants in the pipeine in Ballestas and Casetona (69 MW).

15 November 2021

INFORMATIVE NOTE

Pioneers in the energy transition

Iberdrola's investment plan in Castile and León foresees the installation of 1,800 MW of green production in the coming years, progressing with its sustainability strategy based on electrifying the economy and fighting climate change while creating wealth and jobs in the communities where it operates.

The company is a leader in green, sustainable financing, with 35.8 million euros and is the global leader in green bond emissions. Its CO2 emissions as of September have been reduced to 53 g/kWh and it maintains its goal of becoming an emission-neutral company by 2030 in Europe.

In the last two decades, the company has invested 120 billion euros in renewable energies, smart grids and energy storage. An investment plan to 2030 worth 150 billion euros will triple its renewable capacity to almost 100,000 MW.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrolais one of the world's principal energy companies, a leader in renewables, and it is spearheading the energy transition towards a low-emission economy. The group supplies energy to around 100 million people in dozens of countries and has renewable, grid and commercial activities in Europe (Spain, the UK, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the US, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, while counting markets including Japan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland as growth platforms.

With a workforce of more than 37,000 and assets of over €122.5 billion, it recorded a turnover in excess of €33 billion and net profit slightly exceeding €3.6 billion in 2020. The company helps maintain 400,000 jobs in its supply chain, with an annual procurement budget of 14 billion euros. A leader in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has committed more than €120 billion over the last two decades to building a sustainable energy model based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 15:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
10:47aIBERDROLA S A : Castile and León has become the front runner in the green energy race than..
PU
08:57aIBERDROLA S A : selects four international projects to promote coexistence of agriculture ..
PU
04:46a"NOW THE REAL TASK BEGINS : to fulfil our commitment to future generations with specific a..
PU
04:26aIBERDROLA S A : International experts debate the role of trade policy in the fight against..
PU
11/15Germany's RWE to invest $57 billion as power firms go green
RE
11/15IBERDROLA S A : the only European utility included in all 22 editions of the Dow Jones Sus..
PU
11/12Energy companies push for proposed merger in New Mexico
AQ
11/12The chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, urges a move from promises to action at COP 2..
PU
11/12IBERDROLA S A : Segovia hosts the exhibition 'The Prado Museum in the Streets'
PU
11/11GALÁN HAS CONVEYED HIS COMMITMENT TO : it will triple its renewable capacity in the region
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 37 683 M 42 836 M 42 836 M
Net income 2021 3 568 M 4 056 M 4 056 M
Net Debt 2021 42 163 M 47 929 M 47 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 62 957 M 71 918 M 71 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 39 569
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 10,20 €
Average target price 11,53 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.86%71 918
NEXTERA ENERGY13.21%171 373
ENEL S.P.A.-13.61%82 998
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.87%77 396
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.75%65 920
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.90%61 456