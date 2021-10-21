Log in
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
Iberdrola S A : Energy market massacre looms for Britain, Scottish Power chief says

10/21/2021
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's energy market faces an absolute massacre that could claim another 20 suppliers unless the government urgently reviews the energy price cap, Scottish Power Chief Executive Keith Anderson told the FT.

"There is a significant risk you could see the market shrink all the way back to five to six companies," Anderson told the Financial Times. Scottish power is owned by Iberdrola.

Anderson said the regulator Ofgem and the government should look at changing Britain's price cap earlier than its next scheduled review in April so suppliers can pass on spikes in their costs sooner.

Without government and regulatory intervention, "we are in danger of just sleepwalking into an absolute massacre," Anderson said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 37 573 M 43 823 M 43 823 M
Net income 2021 3 557 M 4 149 M 4 149 M
Net Debt 2021 44 189 M 51 540 M 51 540 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 60 728 M 70 713 M 70 829 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 38 006
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 9,83 €
Average target price 11,52 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.95%70 713
NEXTERA ENERGY8.78%160 923
ENEL S.P.A.-14.44%83 728
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.45%77 803
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.71%66 674
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.85%60 814