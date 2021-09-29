Iberdrola S A : Ignacio Galán, appointed president of the Renewable Hydrogen Coalition

29 September 2021
Ignacio Galán, appointed president of the Renewable Hydrogen Coalition
The Renewable Hydrogen Coalition has strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Iberdrola group chairman and CEO Ignacio Galán as chairman of the alliance and Sunfire founder and CEO Nils Aldag as vice-chairman for the next 18 months, to help shape the necessary regulatory framework in the European Union. Galán and Aldag will combine their expertise in renewables and electrolysers to coordinate the coalition's efforts to ensure that, with the right policies, renewable hydrogenbecomes a competitive alternative to conventional hydrogen during this decade.
Iberdrola's CEO said that "the Renewable Hydrogen Coalition has an important job ahead of it as Europe shapes its policies to achieve climate neutrality by 2050." "We have a unique opportunity to ensure that Europe leads the world in both technology development and manufacturing associated with renewable hydrogen," he explained.
In this sense, Galán maintains that "the targets set in the Fit for 55 package for the use of renewable hydrogen in priority sectors are extremely positive in order to increase demand." "These ambitious targets must be accompanied by equally ambitious tools for implementation, in particular financial support instruments to close the cost gap with fossil-based alternatives and give European purchasers the confidence to switch to renewable hydrogen," he added.
Collaboration between public and private actors
The Fit for 55 package, launched in July by the European Commission, has set clear targets for the rapid and large-scale deployment of renewable hydrogen in sectors that are difficult to electrify. This roadmap will enable these sectors to achieve significant emission reductions and will boost innovation, job creation and industrial growth in Europe, consolidating the post-COVID-19green recovery.
Winning the clean technology race and securing the pioneering advantage in renewable hydrogen requires strong collaboration between public and private actors. The Renewable Hydrogen Coalition stands ready to work with European policy makers to build the regulatory tools that will enable Europe to achieve its goals.
