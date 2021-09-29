Iberdrola S A : Ignacio Galán, appointed president of the Renewable Hydrogen Coalition

29 September 2021

PHOTONEWS

Ignacio Galán, appointed president of the Renewable Hydrogen Coalition

The Renewable Hydrogen Coalition has strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Iberdrola group chairman and CEO Ignacio Galán as chairman of the alliance and Sunfire founder and CEO Nils Aldag as vice-chairman for the next 18 months, to help shape the necessary regulatory framework in the European Union. Galán and Aldag will combine their expertise in renewables and electrolysers to coordinate the coalition's efforts to ensure that, with the right policies, renewable hydrogenbecomes a competitive alternative to conventional hydrogen during this decade.

Iberdrola's CEO said that "the Renewable Hydrogen Coalition has an important job ahead of it as Europe shapes its policies to achieve climate neutrality by 2050." "We have a unique opportunity to ensure that Europe leads the world in both technology development and manufacturing associated with renewable hydrogen," he explained.