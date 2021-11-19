Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : Ignacio Galán insists "massive electrification with more renewables" is the solution to climate change

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 November 2021

PHOTONEWS

Ignacio Galán insists "massive electrification with more renewables" is the solution to climate change

Iberdrola Group chairman Ignacio Galán has once again issued a call to "turn words into action" to fight the climate emergency during his speech given at the forum entitled Electrify Now: which role for electrification in the European Green Deal?), which was organised by the Alliance for Electrification and involved the main CEOs of the European energy group.

Galán underlined the following ideas:

  • Climate change requires more than just protecting the environment: "The planet will survive, what will not survive is humankind", he said, insisting that, although progress has been made, "we have no time to waste".
  • "The solution is massive electrification with more renewables", accompanied by reliable networks that will permit the decarbonisation of sectors like transport and heating.

18 November 2021

PHOTONEWS

  • He urged governments to promote electrification as "a great opportunity not only for decarbonisation, but also to improve efficacy and competitiveness while creating millions of new jobs" and he insisted that "we must not be afraid of change".
  • It is necessary to "speed up investments in renewables, networks and storage; reduce taxes and apply the 'polluter pays' principle; while reserving regulated prices for only the most vulnerable customers and using income from CO2 emissions rights to help those suffering the consequences of the energy transition".

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
04:43aIBERDROLA S A : Ignacio Galán insists "massive electrification with more renewables" is th..
PU
11/18IBERDROLA S A : is among the top ten women-friendly companies in the working world
PU
11/17VW powers up grid to take on Tesla
RE
11/17Volkswagen powers up the grid to take on Tesla
RE
11/16IBERDROLA S A : Castile and León has become the front runner in the green energy race than..
PU
11/16IBERDROLA S A : selects four international projects to promote coexistence of agriculture ..
PU
11/16"NOW THE REAL TASK BEGINS : to fulfil our commitment to future generations with specific a..
PU
11/16IBERDROLA S A : International experts debate the role of trade policy in the fight against..
PU
11/15Germany's RWE to invest $57 billion as power firms go green
RE
11/15IBERDROLA S A : the only European utility included in all 22 editions of the Dow Jones Sus..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 37 683 M 42 791 M 42 791 M
Net income 2021 3 568 M 4 051 M 4 051 M
Net Debt 2021 42 163 M 47 879 M 47 879 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 62 741 M 71 200 M 71 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 39 569
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 10,16 €
Average target price 11,53 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.16%71 200
NEXTERA ENERGY13.55%171 883
ENEL S.P.A.-14.91%81 207
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.44%75 680
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.20%65 316
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.01%60 897