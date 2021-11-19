Iberdrola S A : Ignacio Galán insists "massive electrification with more renewables" is the solution to climate change

18 November 2021

PHOTONEWS

Ignacio Galán insists "massive electrification with more renewables" is the solution to climate change

Iberdrola Group chairman Ignacio Galán has once again issued a call to "turn words into action" to fight the climate emergency during his speech given at the forum entitled Electrify Now: which role for electrification in the European Green Deal?), which was organised by the Alliance for Electrification and involved the main CEOs of the European energy group.

Galán underlined the following ideas: