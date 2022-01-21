Log in
Iberdrola S A : Ignacio Galán meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Davos Forum

01/21/2022 | 10:03am EST
21/01/2022
Ignacio Galán meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Davos Forum

Ignacio Galán in a telematic conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, has met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, within the framework of the high-level meetings that the World Economic Forum is organising these days prior to the Davos summit, scheduled for the spring.

During the meeting, the President of the Commission stressed some of the messages she has been defending lately, such as the fact that natural gas is a determining factor in the rise in electricity prices throughout Europe. Faced with this situation, she argues that the only possible response is to accelerate the energy transition and the expansion of renewable energies.

The European Commission advocates specific lines of work, including making it easier for member states to adopt tax reductions to mitigate the socio-economic effects of the dynamics of energy markets, as well as promoting the competitiveness of European companies through European funds that promote their adaptation to the green economy. It also stresses the importance of guaranteeing legal certainty for companies in their activities.

Access to legal information

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is one of the world's biggest energy companies, a leader in renewables, which is spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. It carries out renewables, networks and commercial activities in Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, and, as growth platforms, it is present in markets such as Japan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

With a workforce of more than 37,000 and assets in excess of €122.5 billion, in 2020, it achieved a turnover of €33 billion and a net profit of over €3.6 billion. The company contributes to sustain 400,000 jobs along its supply chain, with annual procurement of €14 billion. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, it has allocated more than €120 billion over the last two decades to building a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 15:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
