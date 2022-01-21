Iberdrola S A : Ignacio Galán meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Davos Forum

News Back

21/01/2022

Ignacio Galán meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Davos Forum

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, has met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, within the framework of the high-level meetings that the World Economic Forum is organising these days prior to the Davos summit, scheduled for the spring.

During the meeting, the President of the Commission stressed some of the messages she has been defending lately, such as the fact that natural gas is a determining factor in the rise in electricity prices throughout Europe. Faced with this situation, she argues that the only possible response is to accelerate the energy transition and the expansion of renewable energies.

The European Commission advocates specific lines of work, including making it easier for member states to adopt tax reductions to mitigate the socio-economic effects of the dynamics of energy markets, as well as promoting the competitiveness of European companies through European funds that promote their adaptation to the green economy. It also stresses the importance of guaranteeing legal certainty for companies in their activities.