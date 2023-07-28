Iberdrola, S.A. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Consolidated interim management report
Six-month period ended 30 June 2023
Limited
Review Report on Iberdrola, S.A. and subsidiaries
(Together with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the management report of Iberdrola, S.A. and subsidiaries for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023)
(Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)
KPMG Auditores, S.L.
Torre Iberdrola
Plaza Euskadi, 5
Planta 17
48009 Bilbao
Report on Limited Review of the Condensed Consolidated Interim
Financial Statements
To the Shareholders of
Iberdrola, S.A., commissioned by the Directors of the Company
REPORT ON THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Introduction _______________________________________________________________
We have carried out a limited review of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "interim financial statements") of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") and subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprise the statement of financial position at 30 June 2023, and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows for the six- month period then ended, and explanatory notes (all condensed and consolidated). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 as regards the preparation of condensed interim financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.
Scope of Review______________________________________________________
We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.
KPMG Auditores S.L., a limited liability Spanish company and a member firm of the KPMG global organisation of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.
Paseo de la Castellana, 259C 28046 Madrid
On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. S0702, and the Spanish Institute of Registered Auditors' list of companies with No. 10.
Reg. Mer Madrid, T. 11.961, F. 90, Sec. 8, H. M -188.007, Inscrip. 9 N.I.F. B-78510153
Conclusion________________________________________________________________
Based on our limited review, which can under no circumstances be considered an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 have not been prepared,
in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 as regards the preparation of condensed interim financial information.
Emphasis of Matter_______________________________________________________
We draw your attention to the accompanying note 2, which states that these interim financial statements do not include all the information that would be required in a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The accompanying interim financial statements should therefore be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022. This matter does not modify our conclusion.
REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS
The accompanying consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 contains such explanations as the Directors of the Company consider relevant with respect to the significant events that have taken place in this period and their effect on the interim financial statements, as well as the disclosures required by article 15 of Royal Decree 1362/2007. The consolidated interim management report is not an integral part of the interim financial statements. We have verified that the accounting information contained therein is consistent with that disclosed in the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. Our work is limited to the verification of the consolidated interim management report within the scope described in this paragraph and does not include a review of information other than that obtained from the accounting records of Iberdrola, S.A. and subsidiaries.
Other Matter_____________________________________________
This report has been prepared at the request of the Directors in relation to the publication of the half-yearly financial report required by article 100 of Law 6/2023 of 17 March 2023 on Securities Markets and Investment Services.
KPMG Auditores, S.L.
On the Spanish Official Register of Auditors ("ROAC") with No. S0702
(Signed on original in Spanish)
David España
26 July 2023
IBERDROLA, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD
ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
