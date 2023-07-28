KPMG Auditores, S.L.

Torre Iberdrola

Plaza Euskadi, 5

Planta 17

48009 Bilbao

Report on Limited Review of the Condensed Consolidated Interim

Financial Statements

(Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

To the Shareholders of

Iberdrola, S.A., commissioned by the Directors of the Company

REPORT ON THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Introduction _______________________________________________________________

We have carried out a limited review of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "interim financial statements") of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") and subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprise the statement of financial position at 30 June 2023, and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows for the six- month period then ended, and explanatory notes (all condensed and consolidated). The Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 as regards the preparation of condensed interim financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Scope of Review______________________________________________________

We conducted our limited review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.