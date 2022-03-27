Log in
03/25IBERDROLA S A : sends more than eight tonnes of humanitarian material to Ukraine
PU
03/24IBERDROLA SA : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
03/22Spain mulls price cap for gas plants to bring down power bills
RE
Iberdrola S A : More than 11,000 people take part in the 9th Run Against Cancer in Madrid organised by the AECC with the sponsorship of Iberdrola

03/27/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
27/03/2022
More than 11,000 people take part in the 9th Run Against Cancer in Madrid organised by the AECC with the sponsorship of Iberdrola

More than 11,000 runners took part in the race, which started on the Paseo de la Castellana after the cutting of a ribbon in the colours of Ukraine.

  • Iberdrola, a main partner of the Spanish Association Against Cancer since 2015, is one of the companies that contributes most to the fight against cancer in Spain.
  • Through its "Together against cancer" initiative, it has contributed close to four million euros in joint actions and donations with customers.

Iberdrola collaborates once again this year in the IX Madrid Race Against Cancer organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Madrid, maintaining its commitment to this initiative since 2016. Its collaboration is part of the agreement between the two organisations to work both on research to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and to raise social awareness in the fight against the disease.

For seven years, the company has been the main partner of the Association and, therefore, one of the companies that contributes most to the fight against cancer in Spain, specifically to research projects. This year, a renewal of this collaboration has been signed for the next two years, until the end of 2023, as a clear commitment to improving people's quality of life.

More than 11,000 runners took part in the race, which started on the Paseo de la Castellana after the cutting of a ribbon in the colours of Ukraine, a veritable green tide of solidarity that included patients, researchers, hospital groups and citizens aware of the disease.

It is worth highlighting the presence of three triathletes from the Universo Mujer programme, supported by Iberdrola, María Casal, Bronze medallist in the 2021 Junior World Championship; Iratxe Arenal, 2020 Spanish Junior Triathlon champion; and Paula del Pozo, ninth in the Lievin Elite European Cup.

The awards ceremony was attended by Iberdrola's Commercial Delegate in Madrid, Antonio Armengot, together with the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida; the City Council's Director General for Sport, Alicia Martín; and the President of the Association in Madrid, Laura Ruiz de Galarreta.

Armengot thanked the attendance "of so many Madrilenians who, with their participation this morning, have dyed one of the city's most recognisable avenues green, to raise awareness and do their bit in the fight against cancer, a commitment that Iberdrola has maintained for years, aware that stable support is the most important for charitable causes".

On this occasion, a car from Zity - a Madrid-based car-sharing company with which Iberdrola also has an alliance for sustainable mobility - was responsible for leading the race, carrying its scoreboard and guiding all the participants along the route. 

Together against cancer: donation from customers and Iberdrola

Since 2015, Iberdrola has also been promoting the initiative Juntos contra el cáncer (Together against cancer), through which the company offers its customers the possibility of collaborating with the Spanish Association Against Cancer, through their electricity or gas bill, and undertakes to contribute the same amount as the customer chooses to contribute per month. At present, almost 70,000 customers have signed up to this initiative, with a contribution of four million euros, all of which is used to fund cancer research projects.

Another of Iberdrola's initiatives is to be the main sponsor of four annual races - the most numerous in Spain - held in three Spanish cities each year: in Madrid on 27 March and in Valladolid, Zamora and Murcia in the last quarter of the year.

The electricity company reaffirms its social commitment through initiatives that improve the quality of life of the people who form part, not only of its organisation, but of society in general, as a sign of its contribution to sustainable development.

Access to legal information

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is one of the world's leading energy companies, a leader in renewables, which is spearheading the energy transition to a low-emission economy. The group supplies energy to close to 100 million people in dozens of countries and carries out its renewables, networks and commercial activities in Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, and maintains as growth platforms markets such as Japan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

With a workforce of more than 37,000 people and assets in excess of €122,518 million, in 2020 it had revenues of more than €33 billion and net profit of €3,611 million . The company contributes to the maintenance of 400,000 jobs in its supply chain , with annual purchases of 14 billion euros. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, it has allocated more than 120 billion euros over the last two decades to building a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 16:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
