  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-07 am EDT
9.568 EUR   -1.18%
04:32aIberdrola S A : More than 7,000 people join the International Volunteer Week with Iberdrola
PU
10/04Iberdrola and EIB sign a EUR220 million green loan top-up to boost smart grids in Spain
AQ
10/03Iberdrola S A : and EIB sign a 220 million green loan top-up to boost smart grids in Spain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : More than 7,000 people join the International Volunteer Week with Iberdrola

10/09/2022 | 04:32am EDT
News

09/10/2022
More than 7,000 people join the International Volunteer Week with Iberdrola

Chairman Ignacio Galán joins Ibedrola's International Volunteer Week

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, took part in the inclusive reforestation day held in Navalacruz (Ávila), an area devastated by the flames.

Previous Next
  1. Go to Photos 0
  2. Go to Photos 1
  • The number of participants was 40% higher than last year. In total, more than 90 initiatives related to the fight against climate change, the promotion of diversity, inclusion and social emergency have been developed
  • The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, took part in the inclusive reforestation day held in Navalacruz (Ávila), an area devastated by the fires.

Iberdrola's volunteers have thrown themselves into the more than 90 initiatives that have been developed throughout this week in the different countries where the company is based. More than 7,000 volunteers wanted to participate, 40% more than last year, from Spain to the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, Japan and Australia.

Under the slogan 'Together we build the world we want', from 1 to 9 October, solidarity projects related to environmental care, the inclusion of vulnerable groups and social assistance were carried out.

For example, in Spain, last Thursday native species were planted in the municipality of Solosancho in the province of Avila. There, more than 100 Iberdrola volunteers, together with 60 members of the AMAS Foundation and the Ande Foundation, collaborated in the planting of 800 native trees in one of the municipalities affected by the Navalacruz fire in 2021, which devastated nearly 22,000 hectares. The Chairman of Iberdrola himself, Ignacio Galán, travelled there to share the reforestation day with them.

Basically, Quercus Ilex and Juniperus Thurifera species were planted, and a game fence was installed to ensure the protection of the planted trees from livestock.

In addition to environmental days such as the one in Ávila, Iberdrola has carried out other solidarity activities such as a global race to donate food packs to vulnerable families, clean-ups of invasive species and waste on beaches, riverbanks and forests, cleaning of seabeds, and the construction and adaptation of different spaces in social entities such as gardens, cultivation tables and vegetable gardens.

In addition, shelters have been built to protect species at risk, toys have been created to improve the cognitive development and psychomotor skills of people with disabilities and the elderly, and environmental awareness, sports and inclusive leisure workshops have been held with different vulnerable groups.

Volunteers have provided training in energy efficiency, the fight against climate change, responsible consumption, recycling, as well as workshops to improve the employability of women at risk of severe social exclusion, promote reading among children from vulnerable environments and facilitate the social and employment integration of refugees. Donations of children's books, school kits and clothing and hygiene products for the homeless have also been made, as well as contributing to UNICEF to improve universal immunisation coverage for children around the world. 

Face-to-face and online actions

The week was carried out in a hybrid format in which it was possible to participate both in person and remotely, in order to amplify and facilitate opportunities for participation. Iberdrola volunteers and their families shared these activities with other groups, such as people with disabilities, young people and women in vulnerable situations, refugees, children and the elderly.

The Iberdrola Volunteer Programme was established in 2006. It is a global, international project aligned with the values of the group, with its Sustainability Policy and with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, it focuses on Goals 3 (health and well-being), 4 (quality education), 5 (gender equality), 7 (affordable and clean energy), 10 (reduction of inequalities) and 13 (climate action).

Iberdrola's Corporate Volunteering Programme has been recognised by the United Nations by being included in the report 'Transforming Lives and Communities', published by IMPACT2030 in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships. This report recognises it as a pioneering practice in harnessing the skills, passion and experience of its employees to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Iberdrola is the only Spanish company in the energy sector among the 19 companies selected in the report published on the occasion of SDGs Week 2021. 

More than 700 activities per year

Through the Programme, more than 700 activities are offered annually and more than 12,000 volunteers participate. It is a diverse programme that adapts to the social needs of a changing environment and offers opportunities for all employees to contribute to social and environmental improvement. The initiatives are developed both in Spain and abroad and are related to the inclusion and development of groups at risk of social exclusion. Similarly, programmes are also offered to promote care for the environment and the protection of biodiversity, access to energy for those who do not yet have it and response to emergencies and humanitarian crises.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 08:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
