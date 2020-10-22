Log in
Iberdrola S A : Nine months

10/22/2020 | 03:25am EDT

APMs (Unaudited) *

Stock Market Data *

Number of outstanding shares Price at the end of the period Market capitalisation

Equity of shareholders of the parent Price / Book value

  1. Net profit attributable to the parent (-) Hybrid bonds costs

Net Profit amended by hybrid bonds costs Earnings per share (1)

Acumulated earnings per share P.E.R.

Dividend (2)

Dividend yield

Adjusted Funds from Operations Adjusted FFO per share

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

6.362.072.000

6.362.072.000

6.453.592.000

6.453.592.000

6.350.061.000

€/share

9,536

9,180

8,984

10,320

10,510

€ M

60.669

58.404

57.979

66.601

66.739

€ M

36.757

37.678

37.733

36.731

35.495

(Market capitalisation end of period / Equity of shareholders

Times

1,65

1,55

1,54

1,81

1,88

of the parent)

JUL-SEP 2019

SEPT-DEC 2019

JAN-MAR 2020

ABR-JUN 2020

JUL-SEP 2020

(or Net Profit or Reported Net Profit)

€ M

891

906

1.273

604

805

€ M

16

16

16

16

16

€ M

875

890

1.257

588

789

(Net Profit / Outstanding shares)

0,138

0,140

0,195

0,091

0,124

Earnings per share last 4 quarters

0,538

0,534

0,581

0,563

0,550

(Price at the end of the period / Acumulated earnings per

Times

17,72

17,20

15,47

18,32

19,11

share)

Dividends paid last 12 months + AGM attendance bonus

€/share

0,356

0,356

0,373

0,373

0,405

(Dividends paid last 12 months + AGM attendance bonus ) /

%

3,73

3,88

4,15

3,61

3,85

Price at the end of the period

€ M

1.944

2.287

2.112

1.810

2.092

€/share

0,306

0,359

0,327

0,281

0,329

  1. Earnings per share in euros (basic and diluted) measured in accordance with IFRS can be obtained form the Annual Report
  2. Free-of-chargeallocation rights acquisition

Economic/Financial Data *

Income Statement

JUL-SEP 2019

SEPT-DEC 2019

JAN-MAR 2020

ABR-JUN 2020

JUL-SEP 2020

Revenues

€ M

8.176,5

9.980,4

9.425,9

7.041,4

7.780,6

Gross Margin

€ M

3.856,7

4.176,7

4.544,8

3.505,5

3.791,0

Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)

€ M

2.509,2

2.605,0

2.750,6

2.167,6

2.427,0

Operating Profit (EBIT)

€ M

1.498,1

1.388,4

1.642,6

1.032,2

1.313,1

Net profit attributable to the parent

(or Net Profit or Reported Net Profit)

€ M

891,2

905,6

1.272,8

603,6

804,6

Net Operating expenses

€ M

(1.012,4)

(1.172,2)

(1.067,7)

(1.006,7)

(1.026,5)

Net Operating expenses / Gross Margin

%

26,25

28,07

23,49

28,72

27,08

Balance

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

Total Assets

€ M

118.779

122.369

124.514

121.957

120.465

Equity

€ M

46.027

47.195

47.170

45.814

44.338

Equity Instruments with Certain Characteristics of Financial Liability

€ M

253

216

433

458

419

Net Financial Debt

€ M

35.974

38.138

37.764

37.392

38.844

Net Financial Leverage

%

43,9

44,7

44,5

44,9

46,7

Net Financial Debt / Equity

%

78,2

80,8

80,1

81,6

87,6

Net Profit last 4 quarters

€ M

3.440

3.406

3.699

3.610

3.523

Equity of shareholders of the parent

€ M

36.757

37.678

37.733

36.731

35.495

Average equity of shareholders of the parent

(beginning year+ end period)/2

€ M

36.669

37.130

37.705

37.204

36.587

ROE

(Net Profit last 4 quarters/Equity of shareholders of the

%

9,38

9,17

9,81

9,70

9,63

parent)

(*) The definitions of the APMs can be found on the corporate website (www.iberdrola.com) in the "Shareholders and Investors" section.

APMs (Unaudited) *

Leverage

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities- loans and others (non current)

€ M

30.795

30.126

30.725

30.846

30.104

Leases (non current)

€ M

452

1.614

1.726

1.683

1.715

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities- loans and others (current)

€ M

7.339

8.800

7.975

7.772

9.649

Leases (current)

€ M

67

153

124

150

127

Financial debt - Derivative financial instruments (non current) (1)

€ M

460

317

483

409

418

Financial debt - Derivative financial instruments (current) (1)

€ M

307

108

171

294

261

Gross financial debt (A)

€ M

39.420

41.118

41.204

41.153

42.274

Non-current financial assets - Derivative financial instruments (1)

€ M

623

504

580

777

750

Current financial assets - Derivative financial instruments (1)

€ M

266

250

556

578

513

Short-term deposits and guarantees

€ M

157

113

116

87

101

Cash and cash equivalents

€ M

2.400

2.113

2.188

2.320

2.067

Treasury assets (B)

€ M

3.446

2.980

3.440

3.762

3.430

Net Financial Debt (C=A-B)

€ M

35.974

38.138

37.764

37.392

38.844

Of the parent company

€ M

36.757

37.678

37.733

36.731

35.347

Of subordinated perpetual obligations

€ M

2.533

2.549

2.520

2.517

2.681

Of non-controlling interests

€ M

6.738

6.967

6.918

6.566

6.310

Equity (D)

€ M

46.027

47.194

47.170

45.814

44.338

Gross Leverage (A/(A+D)

%

46,1

46,6

46,6

47,3

48,8

Net Leverage (B/(B+D)

%

43,9

44,7

44,5

44,9

46,7

(1) See Balance reconciliation

Adjusted Leverage

Accumulators (exercised)

€ M

177

530

78

11

171

Accumulators (potential)

€ M

700

603

140

126

793

Derivatives-Treasury shares acumulators

€ M

877

1.133

218

138

964

Put options in the money

M €

-

-

-

96

-

Put options out of the money

M €

-

-

-

170

168

Derivatives-Treasury shares put options

M €

-

-

-

266

168

Accumulators (potential)

M €

700

603

140

126

793

Put options out of the money

M €

-

-

-

170

168

Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery

M €

700

603

140

296

961

that currently are out of the money

Gross financial debt (A)

€ M

39.420

41.118

41.204

41.153

42.274

(-)Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery that currently are out of the money

€ M

(700)

(603)

(140)

(296)

(961)

Adjusted gross financial debt (E)

€ M

38.720

40.515

41.064

40.857

41.313

Net financial debt (C=A-B)

€ M

35.974

38.138

37.764

37.392

38.844

(-)Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery that currently are out of the money

€ M

(700)

(603)

(140)

(296)

(961)

Adjusted Net financial debt (F)

€ M

35.273

37.535

37.624

37.096

37.883

Equity (D)

€ M

46.027

47.194

47.170

45.814

44.338

(+) Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery that currently are out of the mone

€ M

700

603

140

296

961

Adjusted Equity (G)

€ M

46.728

47.797

47.310

46.110

45.299

Adjusted Net Leverage (F/(F+D)

%

43,0

44,0

44,3

44,6

45,5

Balance reconciliation

Assets

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

Financial derivatives (1)

€ M

623

504

580

777

750

Commodities derivatives

€ M

245

259

1.165

612

545

Other derivatives

€ M

(5)

(6)

(2)

(4)

(8)

Non current derivative financial instruments

€ M

863

757

1.743

1.385

1.287

Financial derivatives (1)

€ M

266

250

556

578

513

Commodities derivatives

€ M

253

368

549

484

330

Other derivatives

€ M

(131)

(213)

(177)

(181)

(80)

Current derivative financial instruments

€ M

388

405

928

881

763

Equity and Liabilities

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

Financial derivatives (1)

€ M

460

317

483

409

418

Commodities derivatives

€ M

164

160

1.142

580

511

Other derivatives

€ M

(5)

(6)

(2)

(4)

(8)

Non current derivative financial instruments

€ M

619

471

1.623

985

921

Financial derivatives (1)

€ M

307

108

171

294

261

Commodities derivatives

€ M

342

582

756

593

264

Other derivatives

€ M

(131)

(212)

(183)

(182)

(77)

Current derivative financial instruments

€ M

518

478

744

705

448

(1) See Leverage

(*) The definitions of the APMs can be found on the corporate website (www.iberdrola.com) in the "Shareholders and Investors" section.

APMs (Unaudited) *

Financial Ratios *

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

Adjusted Net Financial Debt (1)

(1) See Adjusted Leverage

€ M

35.273

37.535

37.624

37.096

37.883

EBITDA

€ M

7.499

10.104

2.751

4.918

7.345

Efficiency plans

€ M

-

67

-

-

-

Contribution Infigen proforma 1 year

€ M

-

-

-

-

78

EBITDA exc. efficiency plans

€ M

7.499

10.171

2.751

4.918

7.423

Adjusted EBITDA last 4 quarters

€ M

10.128

10.171

10.322

10.100

10.095

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

Adjusted FFO / Adjusted Net Financial Debt

%

22,4

21,6

21,8

22,0

21,9

Adjusted RCF / Adjusted Net Financial Debt

%

20,8

20,1

19,9

20,2

19,9

Adjusted Net Financial Debt / Adjusted EBITDA

Times

3,48

3,69

3,64

3,67

3,75

30/09/2019

31/12/2019

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

Net Profit attributable to the parent (+)

€ M

2.516,7

3.406,3

1.257,0

1.844,9

2.681,0

Amortisation and provisions (-)

€ M

3.010,1

4.226,8

1.108,0

2.243,4

3.357,3

Result of companies accounted using the equity method

(-)

€ M

21,1

51,3

(1,2)

8,7

19,3

Non-current asset profit/(loss) (-)

€ M

(122,4)

(202,8)

(505,4)

(505,1)

(514,7)

Extraordinary Income Tax (-)

€ M

27,8

24,9

5,0

5,1

5,3

Financial provisions capitalized (-)

€ M

113,3

165,4

34,7

66,0

98,5

Non-controlling interests (-)

€ M

294,5

408,2

87,3

145,8

207,1

Adjustment tax deductible items (+) *

€ M

142,2

139,4

138,1

Dividends Equity consolidated subsidiaries (+)

€ M

28,2

60,1

4,5

14,3

25,2

Allocation of capital subsidies to income (-)

€ M

(64,6)

(80,7)

(20,3)

(40,2)

(59,6)

Funds from Operations (FFO)

€ M

5.824,7

8.059,5

2.111,9

3.922,3

5.957,5

Efficiency plans

€ M

-

51,8

-

-

-

Contribution Infigen proforma 1 year

€ M

-

-

-

-

56,6

Adjusted Funds from Operations (FFO)

€ M

5.824,7

8.111,3

2.111,9

3.922,3

6.014,1

Dividends

Dividends paid + Non-controlling interests dividends +

€ M

(518,0)

(569,0)

(296,9)

(334,6)

(703,8)

Hybrid Bond payments

Retained Cash Flow (RCF)

€ M

5.306,7

7.542,3

1.815,0

3.587,7

5.310,3

Adjusted FFO last 4 quarters

€ M

7.897,3

8.111,3

8.186,5

8.152,6

8.300,7

Adjusted RCF last 4 quarters

€ M

7.353,2

7.542,3

7.489,6

7.499,6

7.545,9

(*) The definitions of the APMs can be found on the corporate website (www.iberdrola.com) in the "Shareholders and Investors" section.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:24:06 UTC

