Iberdrola S A : Nine months
10/22/2020 | 03:25am EDT
APMs (Unaudited) *
Stock Market Data *
Number of outstanding shares Price at the end of the period Market capitalisation
Equity of shareholders of the parent Price / Book value
Net profit attributable to the parent (-) Hybrid bonds costs
Net Profit amended by hybrid bonds costs Earnings per share (1)
Acumulated earnings per share P.E.R.
Dividend (2)
Dividend yield
Adjusted Funds from Operations Adjusted FFO per share
30/09/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
30/06/2020
|
30/09/2020
|
|
nº
|
6.362.072.000
|
6.362.072.000
|
6.453.592.000
|
6.453.592.000
|
6.350.061.000
|
|
€/share
|
9,536
|
9,180
|
8,984
|
10,320
|
10,510
|
|
€ M
|
60.669
|
58.404
|
57.979
|
66.601
|
66.739
|
|
€ M
|
36.757
|
37.678
|
37.733
|
36.731
|
35.495
|
(Market capitalisation end of period / Equity of shareholders
|
Times
|
1,65
|
1,55
|
1,54
|
1,81
|
1,88
|
of the parent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUL-SEP 2019
|
SEPT-DEC 2019
|
JAN-MAR 2020
|
ABR-JUN 2020
|
JUL-SEP 2020
|
(or Net Profit or Reported Net Profit)
|
€ M
|
891
|
906
|
1.273
|
604
|
805
|
|
€ M
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
|
€ M
|
875
|
890
|
1.257
|
588
|
789
|
(Net Profit / Outstanding shares)
|
€
|
0,138
|
0,140
|
0,195
|
0,091
|
0,124
|
Earnings per share last 4 quarters
|
€
|
0,538
|
0,534
|
0,581
|
0,563
|
0,550
|
(Price at the end of the period / Acumulated earnings per
|
Times
|
17,72
|
17,20
|
15,47
|
18,32
|
19,11
|
share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid last 12 months + AGM attendance bonus
|
€/share
|
0,356
|
0,356
|
0,373
|
0,373
|
0,405
|
(Dividends paid last 12 months + AGM attendance bonus ) /
|
%
|
3,73
|
3,88
|
4,15
|
3,61
|
3,85
|
Price at the end of the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ M
|
1.944
|
2.287
|
2.112
|
1.810
|
2.092
|
|
€/share
|
0,306
|
0,359
|
0,327
|
0,281
|
0,329
Earnings per share in euros (basic and diluted) measured in accordance with IFRS can be obtained form the Annual Report
-
Free-of-chargeallocation rights acquisition
Economic/Financial Data *
|
Income Statement
|
|
|
JUL-SEP 2019
|
SEPT-DEC 2019
|
JAN-MAR 2020
|
ABR-JUN 2020
|
JUL-SEP 2020
|
Revenues
|
|
€ M
|
8.176,5
|
9.980,4
|
9.425,9
|
7.041,4
|
7.780,6
|
Gross Margin
|
|
€ M
|
3.856,7
|
4.176,7
|
4.544,8
|
3.505,5
|
3.791,0
|
Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)
|
|
€ M
|
2.509,2
|
2.605,0
|
2.750,6
|
2.167,6
|
2.427,0
|
Operating Profit (EBIT)
|
|
€ M
|
1.498,1
|
1.388,4
|
1.642,6
|
1.032,2
|
1.313,1
|
Net profit attributable to the parent
|
(or Net Profit or Reported Net Profit)
|
€ M
|
891,2
|
905,6
|
1.272,8
|
603,6
|
804,6
|
Net Operating expenses
|
|
€ M
|
(1.012,4)
|
(1.172,2)
|
(1.067,7)
|
(1.006,7)
|
(1.026,5)
|
Net Operating expenses / Gross Margin
|
|
%
|
26,25
|
28,07
|
23,49
|
28,72
|
27,08
|
Balance
|
|
|
30/09/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
30/06/2020
|
30/09/2020
|
Total Assets
|
|
€ M
|
118.779
|
122.369
|
124.514
|
121.957
|
120.465
|
Equity
|
|
€ M
|
46.027
|
47.195
|
47.170
|
45.814
|
44.338
|
Equity Instruments with Certain Characteristics of Financial Liability
|
€ M
|
253
|
216
|
433
|
458
|
419
|
Net Financial Debt
|
|
€ M
|
35.974
|
38.138
|
37.764
|
37.392
|
38.844
|
Net Financial Leverage
|
|
%
|
43,9
|
44,7
|
44,5
|
44,9
|
46,7
|
Net Financial Debt / Equity
|
|
%
|
78,2
|
80,8
|
80,1
|
81,6
|
87,6
|
Net Profit last 4 quarters
|
|
€ M
|
3.440
|
3.406
|
3.699
|
3.610
|
3.523
|
Equity of shareholders of the parent
|
|
€ M
|
36.757
|
37.678
|
37.733
|
36.731
|
35.495
|
Average equity of shareholders of the parent
|
(beginning year+ end period)/2
|
€ M
|
36.669
|
37.130
|
37.705
|
37.204
|
36.587
|
ROE
|
(Net Profit last 4 quarters/Equity of shareholders of the
|
%
|
9,38
|
9,17
|
9,81
|
9,70
|
9,63
|
parent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) The definitions of the APMs can be found on the corporate website (www.iberdrola.com) in the "Shareholders and Investors" section.
APMs (Unaudited) *
Leverage
|
|
|
30/09/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
30/06/2020
|
30/09/2020
|
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities- loans and others (non current)
|
€ M
|
30.795
|
30.126
|
30.725
|
30.846
|
30.104
|
Leases (non current)
|
€ M
|
452
|
1.614
|
1.726
|
1.683
|
1.715
|
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities- loans and others (current)
|
€ M
|
7.339
|
8.800
|
7.975
|
7.772
|
9.649
|
Leases (current)
|
€ M
|
67
|
153
|
124
|
150
|
127
|
Financial debt - Derivative financial instruments (non current) (1)
|
€ M
|
460
|
317
|
483
|
409
|
418
|
Financial debt - Derivative financial instruments (current) (1)
|
€ M
|
307
|
108
|
171
|
294
|
261
|
Gross financial debt (A)
|
€ M
|
39.420
|
41.118
|
41.204
|
41.153
|
42.274
|
Non-current financial assets - Derivative financial instruments (1)
|
€ M
|
623
|
504
|
580
|
777
|
750
|
Current financial assets - Derivative financial instruments (1)
|
€ M
|
266
|
250
|
556
|
578
|
513
|
Short-term deposits and guarantees
|
€ M
|
157
|
113
|
116
|
87
|
101
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
€ M
|
2.400
|
2.113
|
2.188
|
2.320
|
2.067
|
Treasury assets (B)
|
€ M
|
3.446
|
2.980
|
3.440
|
3.762
|
3.430
|
Net Financial Debt (C=A-B)
|
€ M
|
35.974
|
38.138
|
37.764
|
37.392
|
38.844
|
Of the parent company
|
€ M
|
36.757
|
37.678
|
37.733
|
36.731
|
35.347
|
Of subordinated perpetual obligations
|
€ M
|
2.533
|
2.549
|
2.520
|
2.517
|
2.681
|
Of non-controlling interests
|
€ M
|
6.738
|
6.967
|
6.918
|
6.566
|
6.310
|
Equity (D)
|
€ M
|
46.027
|
47.194
|
47.170
|
45.814
|
44.338
|
Gross Leverage (A/(A+D)
|
%
|
46,1
|
46,6
|
46,6
|
47,3
|
48,8
|
Net Leverage (B/(B+D)
|
%
|
43,9
|
44,7
|
44,5
|
44,9
|
46,7
|
(1) See Balance reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Leverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulators (exercised)
|
€ M
|
177
|
530
|
78
|
11
|
171
|
Accumulators (potential)
|
€ M
|
700
|
603
|
140
|
126
|
793
|
Derivatives-Treasury shares acumulators
|
€ M
|
877
|
1.133
|
218
|
138
|
964
|
Put options in the money
|
M €
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
96
|
-
|
Put options out of the money
|
M €
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
170
|
168
|
Derivatives-Treasury shares put options
|
M €
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
266
|
168
|
Accumulators (potential)
|
M €
|
700
|
603
|
140
|
126
|
793
|
Put options out of the money
|
M €
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
170
|
168
|
Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery
|
M €
|
700
|
603
|
140
|
296
|
961
|
that currently are out of the money
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross financial debt (A)
|
€ M
|
39.420
|
41.118
|
41.204
|
41.153
|
42.274
|
(-)Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery that currently are out of the money
|
€ M
|
(700)
|
(603)
|
(140)
|
(296)
|
(961)
|
Adjusted gross financial debt (E)
|
€ M
|
38.720
|
40.515
|
41.064
|
40.857
|
41.313
|
Net financial debt (C=A-B)
|
€ M
|
35.974
|
38.138
|
37.764
|
37.392
|
38.844
|
(-)Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery that currently are out of the money
|
€ M
|
(700)
|
(603)
|
(140)
|
(296)
|
(961)
|
Adjusted Net financial debt (F)
|
€ M
|
35.273
|
37.535
|
37.624
|
37.096
|
37.883
|
Equity (D)
|
€ M
|
46.027
|
47.194
|
47.170
|
45.814
|
44.338
|
(+) Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery that currently are out of the mone
|
€ M
|
700
|
603
|
140
|
296
|
961
|
Adjusted Equity (G)
|
€ M
|
46.728
|
47.797
|
47.310
|
46.110
|
45.299
|
Adjusted Net Leverage (F/(F+D)
|
%
|
43,0
|
44,0
|
44,3
|
44,6
|
45,5
|
Balance reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
30/09/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
30/06/2020
|
30/09/2020
|
Financial derivatives (1)
|
€ M
|
623
|
504
|
580
|
777
|
750
|
Commodities derivatives
|
€ M
|
245
|
259
|
1.165
|
612
|
545
|
Other derivatives
|
€ M
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(8)
|
Non current derivative financial instruments
|
€ M
|
863
|
757
|
1.743
|
1.385
|
1.287
|
Financial derivatives (1)
|
€ M
|
266
|
250
|
556
|
578
|
513
|
Commodities derivatives
|
€ M
|
253
|
368
|
549
|
484
|
330
|
Other derivatives
|
€ M
|
(131)
|
(213)
|
(177)
|
(181)
|
(80)
|
Current derivative financial instruments
|
€ M
|
388
|
405
|
928
|
881
|
763
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
|
30/09/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
30/06/2020
|
30/09/2020
|
Financial derivatives (1)
|
€ M
|
460
|
317
|
483
|
409
|
418
|
Commodities derivatives
|
€ M
|
164
|
160
|
1.142
|
580
|
511
|
Other derivatives
|
€ M
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(8)
|
Non current derivative financial instruments
|
€ M
|
619
|
471
|
1.623
|
985
|
921
|
Financial derivatives (1)
|
€ M
|
307
|
108
|
171
|
294
|
261
|
Commodities derivatives
|
€ M
|
342
|
582
|
756
|
593
|
264
|
Other derivatives
|
€ M
|
(131)
|
(212)
|
(183)
|
(182)
|
(77)
|
Current derivative financial instruments
|
€ M
|
518
|
478
|
744
|
705
|
448
(1) See Leverage
(*) The definitions of the APMs can be found on the corporate website (www.iberdrola.com) in the "Shareholders and Investors" section.
APMs (Unaudited) *
Financial Ratios *
|
|
|
|
|
30/09/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
30/06/2020
|
30/09/2020
|
Adjusted Net Financial Debt (1)
|
|
(1) See Adjusted Leverage
|
€ M
|
35.273
|
37.535
|
37.624
|
37.096
|
37.883
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
€ M
|
7.499
|
10.104
|
2.751
|
4.918
|
7.345
|
Efficiency plans
|
|
|
€ M
|
-
|
67
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Contribution Infigen proforma 1 year
|
|
|
€ M
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
78
|
EBITDA exc. efficiency plans
|
|
|
€ M
|
7.499
|
10.171
|
2.751
|
4.918
|
7.423
|
Adjusted EBITDA last 4 quarters
|
|
|
€ M
|
10.128
|
10.171
|
10.322
|
10.100
|
10.095
|
|
|
|
|
30/09/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
30/06/2020
|
30/09/2020
|
Adjusted FFO / Adjusted Net Financial Debt
|
|
|
%
|
22,4
|
21,6
|
21,8
|
22,0
|
21,9
|
Adjusted RCF / Adjusted Net Financial Debt
|
|
|
%
|
20,8
|
20,1
|
19,9
|
20,2
|
19,9
|
Adjusted Net Financial Debt / Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
Times
|
3,48
|
3,69
|
3,64
|
3,67
|
3,75
|
|
|
|
|
30/09/2019
|
31/12/2019
|
31/03/2020
|
30/06/2020
|
30/09/2020
|
Net Profit attributable to the parent (+)
|
|
|
€ M
|
2.516,7
|
3.406,3
|
1.257,0
|
1.844,9
|
2.681,0
|
Amortisation and provisions (-)
|
|
|
€ M
|
3.010,1
|
4.226,8
|
1.108,0
|
2.243,4
|
3.357,3
|
Result of companies accounted using the equity method
|
(-)
|
€ M
|
21,1
|
51,3
|
(1,2)
|
8,7
|
19,3
|
Non-current asset profit/(loss) (-)
|
|
|
€ M
|
(122,4)
|
(202,8)
|
(505,4)
|
(505,1)
|
(514,7)
|
Extraordinary Income Tax (-)
|
|
|
€ M
|
27,8
|
24,9
|
5,0
|
5,1
|
5,3
|
Financial provisions capitalized (-)
|
|
|
€ M
|
113,3
|
165,4
|
34,7
|
66,0
|
98,5
|
Non-controlling interests (-)
|
|
|
€ M
|
294,5
|
408,2
|
87,3
|
145,8
|
207,1
|
Adjustment tax deductible items (+) *
|
|
|
€ M
|
|
|
142,2
|
139,4
|
138,1
|
Dividends Equity consolidated subsidiaries (+)
|
|
|
€ M
|
28,2
|
60,1
|
4,5
|
14,3
|
25,2
|
Allocation of capital subsidies to income (-)
|
|
|
€ M
|
(64,6)
|
(80,7)
|
(20,3)
|
(40,2)
|
(59,6)
|
Funds from Operations (FFO)
|
|
|
€ M
|
5.824,7
|
8.059,5
|
2.111,9
|
3.922,3
|
5.957,5
|
Efficiency plans
|
|
|
€ M
|
-
|
51,8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Contribution Infigen proforma 1 year
|
|
|
€ M
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
56,6
|
Adjusted Funds from Operations (FFO)
|
|
|
€ M
|
5.824,7
|
8.111,3
|
2.111,9
|
3.922,3
|
6.014,1
|
Dividends
|
Dividends paid + Non-controlling interests dividends +
|
€ M
|
(518,0)
|
(569,0)
|
(296,9)
|
(334,6)
|
(703,8)
|
|
Hybrid Bond payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Cash Flow (RCF)
|
|
|
€ M
|
5.306,7
|
7.542,3
|
1.815,0
|
3.587,7
|
5.310,3
|
Adjusted FFO last 4 quarters
|
|
|
€ M
|
7.897,3
|
8.111,3
|
8.186,5
|
8.152,6
|
8.300,7
|
Adjusted RCF last 4 quarters
|
|
|
€ M
|
7.353,2
|
7.542,3
|
7.489,6
|
7.499,6
|
7.545,9
(*) The definitions of the APMs can be found on the corporate website (www.iberdrola.com) in the "Shareholders and Investors" section.
Disclaimer
Iberdrola SA published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:24:06 UTC
|
