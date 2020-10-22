Iberdrola S A : Nine months

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities- loans and others (non current)

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities- loans and others (current)

Financial debt - Derivative financial instruments (non current) (1)

Put options out of the money

Put options out of the money

that currently are out of the money

(-)Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery that currently are out of the money

(-)Derivatives-Treasury shares with physical delivery that currently are out of the money

€ M

(700)

(603)

(140)

(296)