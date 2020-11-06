Iberdrola S A : Ofgem Investigates Scottish Power's Compliance With Smart-Meter Targets

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

U.K. energy watchdog Ofgem said Friday that it has launched an investigation into Scottish Power to find whether the company breached its targets for the installation of smart meters in 2019.

Ofgem noted that the investigation doesn't imply that it has made any findings about non-compliance by SP, which is a subsidiary of Iberdrola SA.

U.K. suppliers are required to take all reasonable steps to roll out smart meters to all homes and small businesses by June 30, 2021.

