IBERDROLA, S.A.

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
11/06 05:27:51 am
10.903 EUR   -0.88%
04:18aIBERDROLA S A : Ofgem Investigates Scottish Power's Compliance With Smart-Meter Targets
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Iberdrola S A : Ofgem Investigates Scottish Power's Compliance With Smart-Meter Targets

11/06/2020 | 04:18am EST

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

U.K. energy watchdog Ofgem said Friday that it has launched an investigation into Scottish Power to find whether the company breached its targets for the installation of smart meters in 2019.

Ofgem noted that the investigation doesn't imply that it has made any findings about non-compliance by SP, which is a subsidiary of Iberdrola SA.

U.K. suppliers are required to take all reasonable steps to roll out smart meters to all homes and small businesses by June 30, 2021.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0417ET

Financials
Sales 2020 36 739 M 43 461 M 43 461 M
Net income 2020 3 762 M 4 451 M 4 451 M
Net Debt 2020 38 977 M 46 109 M 46 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 67 396 M 79 730 M 79 727 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 35 816
Free-Float 94,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,09 €
Last Close Price 11,00 €
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.34%79 730
NEXTERA ENERGY23.47%146 441
ENEL S.P.A.4.19%91 510
ORSTED A/S52.10%71 344
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.14%69 775
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.57%69 292
