Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:48 2022-10-14 pm EDT
9.369 EUR   +1.59%
12:33pIberdrola S A : Renewable energy production stands at 55,503 GWh
PU
10:05aIBERDROLA SA : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
12:38aSpain's Iberdrola Eyes $294 Million Sale Of Wind Farms In Romania, Hungary
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : Renewable energy production stands at 55,503 GWh

10/14/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Iberdrola remains committed to renewable energies as the only way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promote energy self-sufficiency, which is so necessary at a critical time like the present. Renewable energy production stood at 55,503 GWh in the first nine months, thanks to new installed capacity and the positive performance of onshore wind power, which has compensated for the lack of rain in recent months. In fact, onshore wind production increased by 12% to 33,333 GWh.

Iberdrola's renewable production in the period has contributed to avoiding the consumption of some 9.6 billion cubic metres of natural gas, the amount that would have been needed to generate that electricity through this fossil energy source.

The company has increased its installed renewable capacity by almost 2,000 MW in the last twelve months, to over 39,000 MW - specifically 39,268 MW 'green' - according to data published today in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). With this advance, the company has almost 60,000 MW worldwide.

The growth has been thanks to its commitment to Brazil and the United States, mainly. In Brazil, the company has installed 560 MW of 'green' capacity, as it is developing the Otis onshore wind farm complex, which will comprise 12 farms and will have a total installed capacity of 566.5 MW at the end of construction, making it the company's largest onshore wind project in Latin America and the second largest in the world. In addition, it has started commercial operation of its first solar farm complex in the country, Luzia, which has a capacity of 149 megawatts.

In the United States, the company has installed 524 MW in the last 12 months: 295 onshore wind and 229 photovoltaic. The utility has set out to lead the energy transition in the world's largest economy with an investment of close to 15 billion euros by 2025. The country already contributes a very significant part of the group's results, with 22.5% of total EBITDA in the first half of the year. By technology, onshore wind in the United States had installed around 8,100 MW at the end of September and solar, 420 MW.

In Spain, the company has continued to make progress in the decarbonisation of the Iberian Peninsula with 380 MW of new renewable capacity, mainly photovoltaic -278 MW-. The 'green' installed capacity in the country totals 19,439 MW, mainly onshore wind (6,160 MW), hydroelectric (10,700 MW) and photovoltaic (2,305 MW). 

Emission reductions

In line with its commitment to a long-term environmentally and economically sustainable model, Iberdrola continues with its commitment to reduce its polluting emissions. At the end of the first nine months of 2022, 79% of production was emission-free, bringing installed emission-free capacity to 80%.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 16:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
12:33pIberdrola S A : Renewable energy production stands at 55,503 GWh
PU
10:05aIBERDROLA SA : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
12:38aSpain's Iberdrola Eyes $294 Million Sale Of Wind Farms In Romania, Hungary
MT
10/13Iberdrola explores sale of wind assets in Romania, Hungary -sources
RE
10/13Iberdrola Reportedly Explores Sale of Wind Assets in Romania, Hungary
CI
10/13IBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/13Iberdrola S A : seeks solutions to protect its power lines from climate change
PU
10/13Iberdrola S A : and Sempra Infrastructure sign agreement to develop hydrogen and green amm..
PU
10/12IBERDROLA SA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/12Sempra Unit, AVANGRID to Jointly Develop US Green Hydrogen, Ammonia Projects
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 192 M 45 105 M 45 105 M
Net income 2022 4 252 M 4 152 M 4 152 M
Net Debt 2022 44 323 M 43 280 M 43 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 5,03%
Capitalization 57 532 M 56 178 M 56 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 39 737
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 9,22 €
Average target price 11,86 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.41%56 178
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.71%143 606
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.61%68 085
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.12%67 750
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-17.21%54 146
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-8.13%43 554