Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : Sánchez Galán calls for "more Europe" to overcome the energy crisis

04/04/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Back

04/04/2022
Sánchez Galán calls for "more Europe" to overcome the energy crisis

Ignacio Sánchez Galán in the 'Wake up! Spain'

  • He argues that "the solution has to be European and as soon as possible" and involves accelerating investment in renewables, electricity grids and storage.
  • He is convinced that more robust legal certainty will lessen the effects of crises that may develop in the future.

The chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, believes that the response to the crisis must be "more Europe" or it will not be. "Regulatory stability and orthodoxy, legal certainty, more dialogue and more market rules are essential". He believes that the solutions have to be common and not for each country to take measures in isolation. The Iberdrola Chairman took part in the 'Wake up! Spain' forum organised by the digital newspaper El Español. During his speech, he made it clear that Spain is not an exception in this crisis, but that it affects "all of Europe equally".

He believes that not enough has been done in the EU to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, which account for 60% of total energy consumption. In fact, he blamed the high prices of coal, gas and oil for the energy crisis. Sánchez Galán is clear that the solution to this situation is to accelerate the commitment to clean energies, to self-sufficiency in order to reduce dependence on foreign energy.

The chairman of Iberdrola is clear that the solutions to the crisis must be shared by everyone, and that they must last over time. The chairman of Iberdrola believes that Europe "is taking very seriously the implementation of policies that reduce foreign dependence". In his opinion, it is necessary to invest more in renewable energies, electricity grids and storage. The deployment of renewables needs to be faster.

"Prices in the daily electricity market are similar throughout the EU, and even lower in Spain". He pointed out that 80% of energy is not affected by fluctuations in the electricity market, as it is locked in through fixed-rate contracts. He understands that the differential element in the EU is the retail market: " Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC), subject to bad design, is what causes hourly price volatility".

He pointed to the US as Iberdrola's "main investment destination", as it has "predictability, stability and legal certainty". He also pointed out that the country's tax treatment is much more favourable to energy companies. He recalled that, according to a study by BNP, Spain is the country "with the highest regulatory risk in Europe and that does not help". He insisted that Europe must be provided with more robust legal security in order to reduce the effects of future crises.

Finally, he praised the excellence of Spanish companies, which are taking the country's name all over the world, as well as its suppliers.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
12:37pIBERDROLA S A : Sánchez Galán calls for "more Europe" to overcome the energy crisis
PU
04/01IBERDROLA S A : gets the green light on the UK's undersea energy 'mega highway'
PU
04/01IBERDROLA S A : moves forward in the synchronisation of distribution networks with British..
PU
04/01IBERDROLA S A : avanza en la sincronización de redes de distribución con la Start-up britá..
PU
03/30UK Regulator Supports GBP3.4 Billion Project to Build Subsea Power Links Between Scotla..
DJ
03/30IBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/28IBERDROLA S A : Chairman, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, attends Doha Forum
PU
03/27IBERDROLA S A : More than 11,000 people take part in the 9th Run Against Cancer in Madrid ..
PU
03/25IBERDROLA S A : sends more than eight tonnes of humanitarian material to Ukraine
PU
03/24IBERDROLA SA : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 764 M 45 910 M 45 910 M
Net income 2022 4 101 M 4 508 M 4 508 M
Net Debt 2022 43 428 M 47 739 M 47 739 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 62 993 M 69 529 M 69 246 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 38 702
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 9,91 €
Average target price 11,72 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.76%69 529
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.19%168 372
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.55%86 860
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.08%78 584
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.9.89%69 985
ENEL S.P.A.-13.37%68 463