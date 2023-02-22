Advanced search
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:43:48 2023-02-22 am EST
10.88 EUR   -0.73%
Iberdrola S A : announces full-year 2022 results
PU
Iberdrola Posts Higher FY22 Net Profit
MT
Iberdrola S A : RESULTS REPORT 2022 22 February 2023
PU
Iberdrola S A : See document

02/22/2023 | 03:07am EST
Balance Sheet
x
Balance Sheet
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
ASSETS December December Variation
2022 2021
NON-CURRENT ASSETS 131,300 119,369 11,932
Intangible assets 20,118 19,909 210
Goodwill 8,189 8,312 -123
Other intagible assets 11,929 11,596 333
Real Estate properties 307 310 -3
Property, plant and equipment 86,326 79,981 6,346
Property, plant and equipment 74,813 70,919 3,894
Property, plant and equipment in the course of construction 11,513 9,062 2,451
Right of use 2,370 2,260 110
Non current financial investments 10,508 6,499 4,009
Investments accounted by equity method 857 1,058 -200
Non-current financial assets 32 25 7
Other non-current financial assets 5,957 3,994 1,963
Derivative financial instruments 3,661 1,421 2,240
Non-current trade and other receivables 4,614 3,764 850
Tax receivables 736 729 8
Deferred tax assets 6,320 5,918 402
CURRENT ASSETS 23,367 22,384 984
Assets held for disposal 308 124 184
Nuclear fuel 259 267 -8
Inventories 2,159 2,639 -481
Current trade and other receivables 11,220 10,956 265
Tax receivables 453 367 86
Other tax receivables 898 2,406 -1,508
Trade and other receivables 9,869 8,183 1,687
Current financial assets 4,813 4,364 449
Other current financial assets 2,964 1,533 1,431
Derivative financial instruments 1,849 2,831 -982
Cash and cash equivalents 4,608 4,033 575
TOTAL ASSETS 154,668 141,752 12,916
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES December December Variation
2022 2021
EQUITY: 58,114 56,126 1,987
Of shareholders of the parent 41,119 40,479 640
Share capital 4,772 4,775 -3
Adjustments for changes in value - 932 547 -1,480
Other reserves 36,840 35,912 928
Treasury stock - 1,756 - 1,860 104
Translation differences - 2,143 - 2,779 637
Interim dividend - 0 - 0 0
Net profit of the period 4,339 3,885 454
Of minority interests 8,745 7,397 1,347
Hybrids 8,250 8,250 0
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 67,714 61,273 6,441
Deferred income 1,247 1,261 -15
Facilities transferred and financed by thrid parties 5,673 5,424 248
Provisions 4,225 5,330 -1,105
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 1,226 1,592 -366
Other provisions 2,999 3,738 -739
Non Current Financial payables 44,216 37,175 7,041
Financial Debt- Loans and other 36,128 31,180 4,949
Equity Instruments having the substance of a financial liability 576 525 52
Leases 3,690 1,673 2,017
Derivative financial instruments 2,287 2,253 35
Other financial liabilities 1,534 1,545 -11
Other Non Current payables 309 418 -109
Tax payables 362 300 62
Deferred tax liabilities 11,682 11,363 319
CURRENT LIABILITIES 28,840 24,353 4,487
Liabilities related to assets held for disposal 27 - 27
Provisions 922 789 134
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 42 27 15
Other provisions 881 762 118
Current financial payables 25,079 21,297 3,782
Financial Debt- Loans and other 10,458 9,984 474
Equity Instruments having the substance of a financial liability 87 100 -13
Derivative financial instruments 3,398 2,111 1,287
Leases 151 158 -7
Trade payables 5,927 5,964 -38
Other financial liabilities 5,058 2,980 2,079
Other current payables 2,811 2,268 544
Current tax liabilities and other tax payables 156 227 -70
Other tax payables 1,262 1,205 57
Other current liabilities 1,393 836 557
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 154,668 141,752 12,916

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K008000Internal Use

P&L
Profit & Loss
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022 December 2021 %
REVENUES 53,949.4 39,113.5 37.9
PROCUREMENTS (33,750.0) (22,051.7) 53.0
GROSS MARGIN 20,199.4 17,061.7 18.4
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (5,209.1) (4,227.4) 23.2
Personnel (3,364.7) (3,002.3) 12.1
In house work on fixed assets 846.9 716.0 18.3
External services (3,601.9) (2,935.7) 22.7
Other operating results 910.6 994.6 (8.5)
LEVIES (1,762.2) (828.6) 112.7
EBITDA 13,228.1 12,005.7 10.2
AMORTISATIONS & PROVISIONS (5,244.1) (4,662.9) 12.5
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 7,983.9 7,342.8 8.7
Financial expenses (3,042.0) (2,268.0) 34.1
Financial income 1,204.5 1,264.8 (4.8)
FINANCIAL RESULT (1,837.5) (1,003.2) 83.2
RESULTS FROM CO. CONSOLIDATED BY EQUITY METHOD 74.5 (74.1) (200.5)
PBT 6,220.9 6,265.6 (-0.7)
Corporate Tax (1,161.3) (1,914.0) (39.3)
Minorities (720.9) (466.8) 54.4
NET PROFIT 4,338.6 3,884.8 11.7

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K008000Internal Use

Businesses
RESULTS BY BUSINESS
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022 Networks Electricity Production and Customers Other Businesses Corporate & Adjustments
Revenues 18,355.4 36,294.0 42.1 (742.0)
Procurements (8,446.6) (25,971.5) (21.5) 689.5
GROSS MARGIN 9,908.8 10,322.5 20.6 (-52.5)
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (2,637.8) (2,617.5) (10.5) 56.7
Personnel (1,886.4) (1,032.9) (10.1) (435.3)
In house work on fixed assets 608.6 227.3 - 11.1
External services (1,981.8) (2,144.7) (4.2) 528.8
Other operating results 621.8 332.8 3.9 (47.9)
LEVIES (745.1) (1,005.8) (-0.7) (10.6)
EBITDA 6,525.8 6,699.2 9.4 (6.4)
Amortisations & Provisions (2,374.5) (2,736.2) (10.9) (122.6)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 4,151.3 3,963.1 (1.4) (129.0)
Financial result (913.4) (435.9) 2.3 (490.5)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method 12.6 150.9 (89.1) .0
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 3,250.5 3,678.0 (88.2) (619.5)
Corporate income tax and minority interests (1,065.4) (945.0) (5.1) 133.2
NET PROFIT 2,185.1 2,733.0 (93.3) (486.3)
Eur M
December2021 (*) Networks Electricity Production and Customers Other Businesses Corporate & Adjustments
Revenues 14,887.4 24,776.5 59.6 (610.0)
Procurements (6,614.3) (15,970.0) (34.3) 566.9
GROSS MARGIN 8,273.1 8,806.5 25.3 (43.1)
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (2,207.2) (2,224.0) 12.4 191.4
Personnel (1,700.0) (957.5) (13.3) (331.6)
In house work on fixed assets 531.4 176.3 - 8.2
External services (1,513.5) (1,945.8) (5.3) 528.9
Other operating results 474.9 502.9 31.0 (14.1)
LEVIES (671.5) (156.8) (-0.7) (0.4)
EBITDA 5,394.4 6,425.7 37.0 148.7
Amortisations & Provisions (2,032.8) (2,510.1) (10.0) (110.1)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 3,361.6 3,915.6 27.0 38.6
Financial result (589.9) (135.2) 48.3 (326.2)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method 13.0 (56.5) (28.6) (1.9)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 2,784.6 3,723.9 46.6 (289.5)
Corporate income tax and minority interests (1,318.6) (1,243.4) (13.8) 195.0
NET PROFIT 1,466.0 2,480.5 32.8 (94.5)
(*) Restated

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K008000Internal Use

Networks
NETWORKS BUSINESS
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022 SPAIN UK USA BRAZIL
Revenues 1,935.2 1,566.2 6,553.8 8,300.8
Procurements (26.1) (151.0) (2,614.4) (5,655.0)
GROSS MARGIN 1,909.1 1,415.2 3,939.4 2,645.8
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (220.6) (208.7) (1,504.3) (705.0)
Personnel (295.0) (273.5) (858.0) (459.8)
In house work on fixed assets 147.8 173.0 287.0 -
External services (283.5) (185.8) (1,105.8) (406.7)
Other operating results 210.3 77.6 172.6 161.4
LEVIES (80.5) (113.2) (546.5) (4.9)
EBITDA 1,608.0 1,093.3 1,888.7 1,935.9
Amortisations & Provisions (634.6) (401.3) (818.0) (520.6)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 973.4 691.9 1,070.7 1,415.3
Financial result (44.4) (157.9) (120.8) (590.3)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method 2.4 (0.0) 10.3 -
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 931.4 534.0 960.2 824.9
Corporate income tax and minority interests (154.3) (107.4) (386.0) (417.6)
NET PROFIT 777.1 426.7 574.1 407.3
Eur M
December 2021 SPAIN UK USA BRAZIL
Revenues 1,985.8 1,433.5 4,535.4 6,933.1
Procurements (5.0) (52.0) (1,624.2) (4,933.5)
GROSS MARGIN 1,980.8 1,381.4 2,911.2 1,999.6
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (272.1) (216.5) (1,181.2) (537.3)
Personnel (326.4) (253.2) (781.3) (339.1)
In house work on fixed assets 138.3 162.2 231.0 -
External services (278.1) (196.9) (735.0) (303.8)
Other operating results 194.1 71.3 104.1 105.6
LEVIES (76.7) (112.1) (479.5) (3.2)
EBITDA 1,632.0 1,052.8 1,250.5 1,459.1
Amortisations & Provisions (607.4) (395.5) (650.9) (379.0)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 1,024.6 657.3 599.6 1,080.1
Financial result (59.8) (116.4) (116.4) (297.3)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method 2.3 (-0.0) 10.7 -
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 967.1 540.8 493.9 782.8
Corporate income tax and minority interests (197.9) (430.9) (208.5) (481.2)
NET PROFIT 769.2 109.9 285.4 301.6

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K008000Internal Use

Electricity Prod. and Customers
ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION AND CUSTOMERS BUSINESS
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022 SPAIN UK USA MEXICO BRAZIL RoW
Revenues 21,164.8 8,453.2 1,352.7 4,079.5 714.2 801.5
Procurements (15,824.3) (6,817.3) (232.2) (2,921.6) (248.8) (199.3)
GROSS MARGIN 5,340.5 1,635.8 1,120.5 1,157.8 465.4 602.3
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (1,107.3) (653.3) (344.0) (297.1) (63.3) (150.9)
Personnel (465.7) (167.8) (224.5) (64.1) (34.4) (76.0)
In house work on fixed assets 70.7 28.8 44.5 10.9 3.6 48.9
External services (904.4) (586.7) (246.6) (277.3) (45.2) (149.2)
Other operating results 192.0 72.4 82.6 33.4 12.8 25.5
LEVIES (773.1) (146.9) (54.8) (6.5) (.4) (24.1)
EBITDA 3,460.2 835.6 721.7 854.2 401.7 427.3
Amortisations & Provisions (1,029.2) (605.5) (617.3) (237.3) (88.1) (159.5)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 2,430.9 230.1 104.4 616.9 313.6 267.7
Financial result (27.9) (27.7) (78.5) (221.6) (60.0) (22.7)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method 31.3 1.6 232.9 - (91.5) (23.4)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 2,434.4 204.0 258.8 395.3 162.1 221.7
Corporate income tax and minority interests (639.0) (127.8) 61.3 (58.6) (88.5) (91.8)
NET PROFIT 1,795.4 76.1 320.1 336.6 73.6 129.9
Eur M
December 2021 (*) SPAIN UK USA MEXICO BRAZIL RoW
Revenues 14,213.5 4,908.5 1,216.6 3,489.4 541.1 555.8
Procurements (9,770.3) (3,405.6) (212.7) (2,459.8) (225.6) (44.6)
GROSS MARGIN 4,443.2 1,502.9 1,003.9 1,029.6 315.5 511.2
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (872.9) (688.6) (232.1) (247.3) (63.6) (124.4)
Personnel (485.8) (182.4) (154.2) (54.4) (25.3) (55.4)
In house work on fixed assets 65.6 27.9 14.7 14.5 3.2 27.5
External services (870.7) (584.9) (169.6) (221.9) (44.7) (114.5)
Other operating results 417.9 50.8 77.0 14.5 3.1 18.0
LEVIES 38.2 (127.0) (52.4) (3.5) (.7) (11.3)
EBITDA 3,608.5 687.3 719.4 778.7 251.2 375.6
Amortisations & Provisions (922.3) (595.0) (537.7) (229.0) (59.0) (168.0)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 2,686.2 92.3 181.8 549.8 192.2 207.6
Financial result 93.8 (43.0) (60.9) (58.5) (36.1) (30.5)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method 20.0 (.0) (4.3) - (68.4) (3.8)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 2,800.0 49.2 116.6 491.3 87.7 173.2
Corporate income tax and minority interests (654.1) (267.5) (64.5) (146.4) (57.5) (51.9)
NET PROFIT 2,145.8 (218.3) 52.1 344.9 30.2 121.3
(*) Restated

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K008000Internal Use

P&L by Country
Results by Country
Dec-2022
(Unaudited)
M Eur
December 2022 SPAIN UK USA MEXICO BRAZIL RoW*
Revenues 22,980.2 9,812.9 7,906.5 4,079.5 8,613.4 801.5
Procurements (16,216.9) (6,788.0) (2,846.6) (2,921.6) (5,502.6) (199.3)
GROSS MARGIN 6,763.3 3,024.9 5,059.9 1,157.8 3,110.8 602.3
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (1,295.5) (803.3) (1,859.1) (288.0) (819.7) (136.4)
Personnel (836.0) (507.1) (1,179.7) (78.7) (507.3) (79.9)
In house work on fixed assets 224.6 204.0 331.4 10.9 3.6 48.9
External services (1,094.7) (655.6) (1,267.6) (253.6) (489.7) (150.5)
Other operating results 410.6 155.3 256.7 33.4 173.7 45.2
LEVIES (855.3) (263.0) (600.4) (7.1) (5.5) (24.1)
EBITDA 4,612.4 1,958.5 2,600.4 862.7 2,285.5 441.8
M Eur
December 2021 (*) SPAIN UK USA MEXICO BRAZIL RoW*
Revenues 16,081.8 6,171.6 5,751.9 3,489.4 7,167.0 555.8
Procurements (9,669.2) (3,306.0) (1,836.8) (2,459.8) (4,852.1) (44.6)
GROSS MARGIN 6,412.6 2,865.5 3,915.1 1,029.6 2,314.9 511.2
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (1,125.7) (748.3) (1,426.3) (241.3) (635.0) (128.6)
Personnel (903.2) (404.1) (1,014.5) (66.5) (373.7) (58.5)
In house work on fixed assets 206.8 191.5 245.8 14.5 3.2 27.5
External services (1,044.8) (663.1) (840.4) (203.8) (372.9) (115.3)
Other operating results 615.5 127.4 182.8 14.5 108.4 17.7
LEVIES (40.7) (242.5) (522.3) (3.9) (4.4) (11.3)
EBITDA 5,246.3 1,874.8 1,966.6 784.5 1,675.5 371.3
(*) Restated

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K008000Internal Use

Quarterly Results
Quarterly Profit & Loss
Dec-2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
JAN-MAR 2022 APR-JUN 2022 JUL-SEP 2022 OCT-DEC 2022
REVENUES 12,150.0 12,279.9 13,473.3 16,046.2
PROCUREMENTS (7,464.6) (7,096.5) (8,686.3) (10,502.7)
GROSS MARGIN 4,685.4 5,183.4 4,787.1 5,543.5
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (1,151.3) (1,340.5) (1,299.6) (1,417.7)
Personnel (723.4) (864.3) (880.6) (896.5)
In house work on fixed assets 175.9 200.4 210.9 259.6
External services (780.7) (882.3) (859.6) (1,079.3)
Other operating results 176.8 205.6 229.6 298.4
LEVIES (583.2) (350.0) (402.2) (426.8)
EBITDA 2,950.9 3,492.9 3,085.2 3,699.0
AMORTISATIONS & PROVISIONS (1,203.9) (1,317.7) (1,344.1) (1,378.5)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 1,747.1 2,175.2 1,741.1 2,320.5
Financial expenses (706.1) (816.6) (1,307.3) (399.3)
Financial income 306.6 300.1 844.2 (59.2)
FINANCIAL RESULT (399.5) (516.5) (463.1) (458.4)
RESULTS FROM CO. CONSOLIDATED BY EQUITY METHOD 215.8 (54.8) 10.4 (97.0)
PBT 1,563.4 1,603.9 1,288.4 1,765.1
Corporate Tax (311.5) (388.3) (87.7) (373.8)
Minorities (193.6) (198.9) (172.2) (156.3)
NET PROFIT 1,058.3 1,016.8 1,028.6 1,235.0
M Eur M Eur
JAN-MAR 2021 APR-JUN 2021 JUL-SEP 2021 OCT-DEC 2021
REVENUES 10,088.4 8,663.7 9,247.6 11,113.7
PROCUREMENTS (5,484.3) (4,761.9) (5,167.7) (6,637.8)
GROSS MARGIN 4,604.1 3,901.9 4,079.9 4,475.8
NET OPERATING EXPENSES (1,048.7) (1,071.0) (1,033.7) (1,074.0)
Personnel (699.3) (749.8) (746.5) (806.8)
In house work on fixed assets 158.2 182.0 175.5 200.3
External services (669.0) (742.8) (719.8) (804.1)
Other operating results 161.4 239.7 257.0 336.6
LEVIES (741.3) (201.4) (324.9) 438.9
EBITDA 2,814.1 2,629.5 2,721.3 3,840.8
AMORTISATIONS & PROVISIONS (1,101.4) (1,100.7) (1,181.7) (1,279.0)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT 1,712.7 1,528.8 1,539.6 2,561.7
Financial expenses (823.5) (224.0) (732.9) (487.5)
Financial income 558.2 17.8 508.5 180.4
FINANCIAL RESULT (265.4) (206.3) (224.4) (307.1)
RESULTS FROM CO. CONSOLIDATED BY EQUITY METHOD (3.9) 2.1 6.9 (79.1)
PBT 1,443.4 1,324.6 1,322.0 2,175.5
Corporate Tax (282.4) (732.1) (309.5) (590.0)
Minorities (135.8) (86.3) (135.6) (109.0)
NET PROFIT 1,025.2 506.2 876.9 1,476.5
(*) Restated

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K008000Internal Use

Sources & Uses
STATEMENT OF SOURCES & USES OF FUNDS
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022 December 2021 Variation
Net Profit 4,339 3,885 454
Depreciation and amortisation charges and provisions (+) 5,244 4,663 581
Results of companies accounted for using the equity method (-) (74) 74 (149)
Financial revision of provisions (+) 109 116 (7)
Minority interests (+) 721 467 254
Adjustment for tax deductible items (+) 71 542 (471)
Dividends on companies accounted for using the equity method (+) 67 49 19
Capital grants taken to profit or loss (-) (86) (81) (5)
Other adjustments P&L (+) 733 (801) 1,534
FFO 11,123 8,914 2,210
Dividends Paid to Iberdrola shareholders (890) (570) (320)
Total Cash Flow allocations: (12,417) (8,569) (3,848)
Gross Investments (10,730) (9,531) (1,199)
Non core Divestments - 521 (521)
Treasury stock (1,687) (2,308) 621
Issuance/ Hybrid - 2,750 (2,750)
Transactions w/minorities 646 133 513
Neoenergia Brasilia acquisition - (409) 409
Translation differences (1,084) (1,330) 246
Other variations (2,008) (2,146) 138
Increasing/Decreasing net debt (4,630) (3,977) (652)

&1#&"Calibri"&12&K008000Internal Use

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
