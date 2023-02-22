Iberdrola S A : See document

x

Balance Sheet

Dec- 2022

(Unaudited)

Eur M

ASSETS December December Variation

2022 2021

NON-CURRENT ASSETS 131,300 119,369 11,932

Intangible assets 20,118 19,909 210

Goodwill 8,189 8,312 -123

Other intagible assets 11,929 11,596 333

Real Estate properties 307 310 -3

Property, plant and equipment 86,326 79,981 6,346

Property, plant and equipment 74,813 70,919 3,894

Property, plant and equipment in the course of construction 11,513 9,062 2,451

Right of use 2,370 2,260 110

Non current financial investments 10,508 6,499 4,009

Investments accounted by equity method 857 1,058 -200

Non-current financial assets 32 25 7

Other non-current financial assets 5,957 3,994 1,963

Derivative financial instruments 3,661 1,421 2,240

Non-current trade and other receivables 4,614 3,764 850

Tax receivables 736 729 8

Deferred tax assets 6,320 5,918 402

CURRENT ASSETS 23,367 22,384 984

Assets held for disposal 308 124 184

Nuclear fuel 259 267 -8

Inventories 2,159 2,639 -481

Current trade and other receivables 11,220 10,956 265

Tax receivables 453 367 86

Other tax receivables 898 2,406 -1,508

Trade and other receivables 9,869 8,183 1,687

Current financial assets 4,813 4,364 449

Other current financial assets 2,964 1,533 1,431

Derivative financial instruments 1,849 2,831 -982

Cash and cash equivalents 4,608 4,033 575

TOTAL ASSETS 154,668 141,752 12,916

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES December December Variation

2022 2021

EQUITY: 58,114 56,126 1,987

Of shareholders of the parent 41,119 40,479 640

Share capital 4,772 4,775 -3

Adjustments for changes in value - 932 547 -1,480

Other reserves 36,840 35,912 928

Treasury stock - 1,756 - 1,860 104

Translation differences - 2,143 - 2,779 637

Interim dividend - 0 - 0 0

Net profit of the period 4,339 3,885 454

Of minority interests 8,745 7,397 1,347

Hybrids 8,250 8,250 0

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 67,714 61,273 6,441

Deferred income 1,247 1,261 -15

Facilities transferred and financed by thrid parties 5,673 5,424 248

Provisions 4,225 5,330 -1,105

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 1,226 1,592 -366

Other provisions 2,999 3,738 -739

Non Current Financial payables 44,216 37,175 7,041

Financial Debt- Loans and other 36,128 31,180 4,949

Equity Instruments having the substance of a financial liability 576 525 52

Leases 3,690 1,673 2,017

Derivative financial instruments 2,287 2,253 35

Other financial liabilities 1,534 1,545 -11

Other Non Current payables 309 418 -109

Tax payables 362 300 62

Deferred tax liabilities 11,682 11,363 319

CURRENT LIABILITIES 28,840 24,353 4,487

Liabilities related to assets held for disposal 27 - 27

Provisions 922 789 134

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 42 27 15

Other provisions 881 762 118

Current financial payables 25,079 21,297 3,782

Financial Debt- Loans and other 10,458 9,984 474

Equity Instruments having the substance of a financial liability 87 100 -13

Derivative financial instruments 3,398 2,111 1,287

Leases 151 158 -7

Trade payables 5,927 5,964 -38

Other financial liabilities 5,058 2,980 2,079

Other current payables 2,811 2,268 544

Current tax liabilities and other tax payables 156 227 -70

Other tax payables 1,262 1,205 57

Other current liabilities 1,393 836 557