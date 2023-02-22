Iberdrola S A : See document
Balance Sheet
x
Balance Sheet
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
ASSETS
December
December
Variation
2022
2021
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
131,300
119,369
11,932
Intangible assets
20,118
19,909
210
Goodwill
8,189
8,312
-123
Other intagible assets
11,929
11,596
333
Real Estate properties
307
310
-3
Property, plant and equipment
86,326
79,981
6,346
Property, plant and equipment
74,813
70,919
3,894
Property, plant and equipment in the course of construction
11,513
9,062
2,451
Right of use
2,370
2,260
110
Non current financial investments
10,508
6,499
4,009
Investments accounted by equity method
857
1,058
-200
Non-current financial assets
32
25
7
Other non-current financial assets
5,957
3,994
1,963
Derivative financial instruments
3,661
1,421
2,240
Non-current trade and other receivables
4,614
3,764
850
Tax receivables
736
729
8
Deferred tax assets
6,320
5,918
402
CURRENT ASSETS
23,367
22,384
984
Assets held for disposal
308
124
184
Nuclear fuel
259
267
-8
Inventories
2,159
2,639
-481
Current trade and other receivables
11,220
10,956
265
Tax receivables
453
367
86
Other tax receivables
898
2,406
-1,508
Trade and other receivables
9,869
8,183
1,687
Current financial assets
4,813
4,364
449
Other current financial assets
2,964
1,533
1,431
Derivative financial instruments
1,849
2,831
-982
Cash and cash equivalents
4,608
4,033
575
TOTAL ASSETS
154,668
141,752
12,916
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
December
December
Variation
2022
2021
EQUITY:
58,114
56,126
1,987
Of shareholders of the parent
41,119
40,479
640
Share capital
4,772
4,775
-3
Adjustments for changes in value
- 932
547
-1,480
Other reserves
36,840
35,912
928
Treasury stock
- 1,756
- 1,860
104
Translation differences
- 2,143
- 2,779
637
Interim dividend
- 0
- 0
0
Net profit of the period
4,339
3,885
454
Of minority interests
8,745
7,397
1,347
Hybrids
8,250
8,250
0
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
67,714
61,273
6,441
Deferred income
1,247
1,261
-15
Facilities transferred and financed by thrid parties
5,673
5,424
248
Provisions
4,225
5,330
-1,105
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
1,226
1,592
-366
Other provisions
2,999
3,738
-739
Non Current Financial payables
44,216
37,175
7,041
Financial Debt- Loans and other
36,128
31,180
4,949
Equity Instruments having the substance of a financial liability
576
525
52
Leases
3,690
1,673
2,017
Derivative financial instruments
2,287
2,253
35
Other financial liabilities
1,534
1,545
-11
Other Non Current payables
309
418
-109
Tax payables
362
300
62
Deferred tax liabilities
11,682
11,363
319
CURRENT LIABILITIES
28,840
24,353
4,487
Liabilities related to assets held for disposal
27
-
27
Provisions
922
789
134
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
42
27
15
Other provisions
881
762
118
Current financial payables
25,079
21,297
3,782
Financial Debt- Loans and other
10,458
9,984
474
Equity Instruments having the substance of a financial liability
87
100
-13
Derivative financial instruments
3,398
2,111
1,287
Leases
151
158
-7
Trade payables
5,927
5,964
-38
Other financial liabilities
5,058
2,980
2,079
Other current payables
2,811
2,268
544
Current tax liabilities and other tax payables
156
227
-70
Other tax payables
1,262
1,205
57
Other current liabilities
1,393
836
557
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
154,668
141,752
12,916
P&L
Profit & Loss
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022
December 2021
%
REVENUES
53,949.4
39,113.5
37.9
PROCUREMENTS
(33,750.0)
(22,051.7)
53.0
GROSS MARGIN
20,199.4
17,061.7
18.4
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(5,209.1)
(4,227.4)
23.2
Personnel
(3,364.7)
(3,002.3)
12.1
In house work on fixed assets
846.9
716.0
18.3
External services
(3,601.9)
(2,935.7)
22.7
Other operating results
910.6
994.6
(8.5)
LEVIES
(1,762.2)
(828.6)
112.7
EBITDA
13,228.1
12,005.7
10.2
AMORTISATIONS & PROVISIONS
(5,244.1)
(4,662.9)
12.5
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
7,983.9
7,342.8
8.7
Financial expenses
(3,042.0)
(2,268.0)
34.1
Financial income
1,204.5
1,264.8
(4.8)
FINANCIAL RESULT
(1,837.5)
(1,003.2)
83.2
RESULTS FROM CO. CONSOLIDATED BY EQUITY METHOD
74.5
(74.1)
(200.5)
PBT
6,220.9
6,265.6
(-0.7)
Corporate Tax
(1,161.3)
(1,914.0)
(39.3)
Minorities
(720.9)
(466.8)
54.4
NET PROFIT
4,338.6
3,884.8
11.7
Businesses
RESULTS BY BUSINESS
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022
Networks
Electricity Production and Customers
Other Businesses
Corporate & Adjustments
Revenues
18,355.4
36,294.0
42.1
(742.0)
Procurements
(8,446.6)
(25,971.5)
(21.5)
689.5
GROSS MARGIN
9,908.8
10,322.5
20.6
(-52.5)
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(2,637.8)
(2,617.5)
(10.5)
56.7
Personnel
(1,886.4)
(1,032.9)
(10.1)
(435.3)
In house work on fixed assets
608.6
227.3
-
11.1
External services
(1,981.8)
(2,144.7)
(4.2)
528.8
Other operating results
621.8
332.8
3.9
(47.9)
LEVIES
(745.1)
(1,005.8)
(-0.7)
(10.6)
EBITDA
6,525.8
6,699.2
9.4
(6.4)
Amortisations & Provisions
(2,374.5)
(2,736.2)
(10.9)
(122.6)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
4,151.3
3,963.1
(1.4)
(129.0)
Financial result
(913.4)
(435.9)
2.3
(490.5)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method
12.6
150.9
(89.1)
.0
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
3,250.5
3,678.0
(88.2)
(619.5)
Corporate income tax and minority interests
(1,065.4)
(945.0)
(5.1)
133.2
NET PROFIT
2,185.1
2,733.0
(93.3)
(486.3)
Eur M
December2021 (*)
Networks
Electricity Production and Customers
Other Businesses
Corporate & Adjustments
Revenues
14,887.4
24,776.5
59.6
(610.0)
Procurements
(6,614.3)
(15,970.0)
(34.3)
566.9
GROSS MARGIN
8,273.1
8,806.5
25.3
(43.1)
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(2,207.2)
(2,224.0)
12.4
191.4
Personnel
(1,700.0)
(957.5)
(13.3)
(331.6)
In house work on fixed assets
531.4
176.3
-
8.2
External services
(1,513.5)
(1,945.8)
(5.3)
528.9
Other operating results
474.9
502.9
31.0
(14.1)
LEVIES
(671.5)
(156.8)
(-0.7)
(0.4)
EBITDA
5,394.4
6,425.7
37.0
148.7
Amortisations & Provisions
(2,032.8)
(2,510.1)
(10.0)
(110.1)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
3,361.6
3,915.6
27.0
38.6
Financial result
(589.9)
(135.2)
48.3
(326.2)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method
13.0
(56.5)
(28.6)
(1.9)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
2,784.6
3,723.9
46.6
(289.5)
Corporate income tax and minority interests
(1,318.6)
(1,243.4)
(13.8)
195.0
NET PROFIT
1,466.0
2,480.5
32.8
(94.5)
(*) Restated
Networks
NETWORKS BUSINESS
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022
SPAIN
UK
USA
BRAZIL
Revenues
1,935.2
1,566.2
6,553.8
8,300.8
Procurements
(26.1)
(151.0)
(2,614.4)
(5,655.0)
GROSS MARGIN
1,909.1
1,415.2
3,939.4
2,645.8
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(220.6)
(208.7)
(1,504.3)
(705.0)
Personnel
(295.0)
(273.5)
(858.0)
(459.8)
In house work on fixed assets
147.8
173.0
287.0
-
External services
(283.5)
(185.8)
(1,105.8)
(406.7)
Other operating results
210.3
77.6
172.6
161.4
LEVIES
(80.5)
(113.2)
(546.5)
(4.9)
EBITDA
1,608.0
1,093.3
1,888.7
1,935.9
Amortisations & Provisions
(634.6)
(401.3)
(818.0)
(520.6)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
973.4
691.9
1,070.7
1,415.3
Financial result
(44.4)
(157.9)
(120.8)
(590.3)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method
2.4
(0.0)
10.3
-
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
931.4
534.0
960.2
824.9
Corporate income tax and minority interests
(154.3)
(107.4)
(386.0)
(417.6)
NET PROFIT
777.1
426.7
574.1
407.3
Eur M
December 2021
SPAIN
UK
USA
BRAZIL
Revenues
1,985.8
1,433.5
4,535.4
6,933.1
Procurements
(5.0)
(52.0)
(1,624.2)
(4,933.5)
GROSS MARGIN
1,980.8
1,381.4
2,911.2
1,999.6
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(272.1)
(216.5)
(1,181.2)
(537.3)
Personnel
(326.4)
(253.2)
(781.3)
(339.1)
In house work on fixed assets
138.3
162.2
231.0
-
External services
(278.1)
(196.9)
(735.0)
(303.8)
Other operating results
194.1
71.3
104.1
105.6
LEVIES
(76.7)
(112.1)
(479.5)
(3.2)
EBITDA
1,632.0
1,052.8
1,250.5
1,459.1
Amortisations & Provisions
(607.4)
(395.5)
(650.9)
(379.0)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
1,024.6
657.3
599.6
1,080.1
Financial result
(59.8)
(116.4)
(116.4)
(297.3)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method
2.3
(-0.0)
10.7
-
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
967.1
540.8
493.9
782.8
Corporate income tax and minority interests
(197.9)
(430.9)
(208.5)
(481.2)
NET PROFIT
769.2
109.9
285.4
301.6
Electricity Prod. and Customers
ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION AND CUSTOMERS BUSINESS
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022
SPAIN
UK
USA
MEXICO
BRAZIL
RoW
Revenues
21,164.8
8,453.2
1,352.7
4,079.5
714.2
801.5
Procurements
(15,824.3)
(6,817.3)
(232.2)
(2,921.6)
(248.8)
(199.3)
GROSS MARGIN
5,340.5
1,635.8
1,120.5
1,157.8
465.4
602.3
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(1,107.3)
(653.3)
(344.0)
(297.1)
(63.3)
(150.9)
Personnel
(465.7)
(167.8)
(224.5)
(64.1)
(34.4)
(76.0)
In house work on fixed assets
70.7
28.8
44.5
10.9
3.6
48.9
External services
(904.4)
(586.7)
(246.6)
(277.3)
(45.2)
(149.2)
Other operating results
192.0
72.4
82.6
33.4
12.8
25.5
LEVIES
(773.1)
(146.9)
(54.8)
(6.5)
(.4)
(24.1)
EBITDA
3,460.2
835.6
721.7
854.2
401.7
427.3
Amortisations & Provisions
(1,029.2)
(605.5)
(617.3)
(237.3)
(88.1)
(159.5)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
2,430.9
230.1
104.4
616.9
313.6
267.7
Financial result
(27.9)
(27.7)
(78.5)
(221.6)
(60.0)
(22.7)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method
31.3
1.6
232.9
-
(91.5)
(23.4)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
2,434.4
204.0
258.8
395.3
162.1
221.7
Corporate income tax and minority interests
(639.0)
(127.8)
61.3
(58.6)
(88.5)
(91.8)
NET PROFIT
1,795.4
76.1
320.1
336.6
73.6
129.9
Eur M
December 2021 (*)
SPAIN
UK
USA
MEXICO
BRAZIL
RoW
Revenues
14,213.5
4,908.5
1,216.6
3,489.4
541.1
555.8
Procurements
(9,770.3)
(3,405.6)
(212.7)
(2,459.8)
(225.6)
(44.6)
GROSS MARGIN
4,443.2
1,502.9
1,003.9
1,029.6
315.5
511.2
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(872.9)
(688.6)
(232.1)
(247.3)
(63.6)
(124.4)
Personnel
(485.8)
(182.4)
(154.2)
(54.4)
(25.3)
(55.4)
In house work on fixed assets
65.6
27.9
14.7
14.5
3.2
27.5
External services
(870.7)
(584.9)
(169.6)
(221.9)
(44.7)
(114.5)
Other operating results
417.9
50.8
77.0
14.5
3.1
18.0
LEVIES
38.2
(127.0)
(52.4)
(3.5)
(.7)
(11.3)
EBITDA
3,608.5
687.3
719.4
778.7
251.2
375.6
Amortisations & Provisions
(922.3)
(595.0)
(537.7)
(229.0)
(59.0)
(168.0)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
2,686.2
92.3
181.8
549.8
192.2
207.6
Financial result
93.8
(43.0)
(60.9)
(58.5)
(36.1)
(30.5)
Results of companies consolidated by equity method
20.0
(.0)
(4.3)
-
(68.4)
(3.8)
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
2,800.0
49.2
116.6
491.3
87.7
173.2
Corporate income tax and minority interests
(654.1)
(267.5)
(64.5)
(146.4)
(57.5)
(51.9)
NET PROFIT
2,145.8
(218.3)
52.1
344.9
30.2
121.3
(*) Restated
P&L by Country
Results by Country
Dec-2022
(Unaudited)
M Eur
December 2022
SPAIN
UK
USA
MEXICO
BRAZIL
RoW*
Revenues
22,980.2
9,812.9
7,906.5
4,079.5
8,613.4
801.5
Procurements
(16,216.9)
(6,788.0)
(2,846.6)
(2,921.6)
(5,502.6)
(199.3)
GROSS MARGIN
6,763.3
3,024.9
5,059.9
1,157.8
3,110.8
602.3
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(1,295.5)
(803.3)
(1,859.1)
(288.0)
(819.7)
(136.4)
Personnel
(836.0)
(507.1)
(1,179.7)
(78.7)
(507.3)
(79.9)
In house work on fixed assets
224.6
204.0
331.4
10.9
3.6
48.9
External services
(1,094.7)
(655.6)
(1,267.6)
(253.6)
(489.7)
(150.5)
Other operating results
410.6
155.3
256.7
33.4
173.7
45.2
LEVIES
(855.3)
(263.0)
(600.4)
(7.1)
(5.5)
(24.1)
EBITDA
4,612.4
1,958.5
2,600.4
862.7
2,285.5
441.8
M Eur
December 2021 (*)
SPAIN
UK
USA
MEXICO
BRAZIL
RoW*
Revenues
16,081.8
6,171.6
5,751.9
3,489.4
7,167.0
555.8
Procurements
(9,669.2)
(3,306.0)
(1,836.8)
(2,459.8)
(4,852.1)
(44.6)
GROSS MARGIN
6,412.6
2,865.5
3,915.1
1,029.6
2,314.9
511.2
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(1,125.7)
(748.3)
(1,426.3)
(241.3)
(635.0)
(128.6)
Personnel
(903.2)
(404.1)
(1,014.5)
(66.5)
(373.7)
(58.5)
In house work on fixed assets
206.8
191.5
245.8
14.5
3.2
27.5
External services
(1,044.8)
(663.1)
(840.4)
(203.8)
(372.9)
(115.3)
Other operating results
615.5
127.4
182.8
14.5
108.4
17.7
LEVIES
(40.7)
(242.5)
(522.3)
(3.9)
(4.4)
(11.3)
EBITDA
5,246.3
1,874.8
1,966.6
784.5
1,675.5
371.3
(*) Restated
Quarterly Results
Quarterly Profit & Loss
Dec-2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
JAN-MAR 2022
APR-JUN 2022
JUL-SEP 2022
OCT-DEC 2022
REVENUES
12,150.0
12,279.9
13,473.3
16,046.2
PROCUREMENTS
(7,464.6)
(7,096.5)
(8,686.3)
(10,502.7)
GROSS MARGIN
4,685.4
5,183.4
4,787.1
5,543.5
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(1,151.3)
(1,340.5)
(1,299.6)
(1,417.7)
Personnel
(723.4)
(864.3)
(880.6)
(896.5)
In house work on fixed assets
175.9
200.4
210.9
259.6
External services
(780.7)
(882.3)
(859.6)
(1,079.3)
Other operating results
176.8
205.6
229.6
298.4
LEVIES
(583.2)
(350.0)
(402.2)
(426.8)
EBITDA
2,950.9
3,492.9
3,085.2
3,699.0
AMORTISATIONS & PROVISIONS
(1,203.9)
(1,317.7)
(1,344.1)
(1,378.5)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
1,747.1
2,175.2
1,741.1
2,320.5
Financial expenses
(706.1)
(816.6)
(1,307.3)
(399.3)
Financial income
306.6
300.1
844.2
(59.2)
FINANCIAL RESULT
(399.5)
(516.5)
(463.1)
(458.4)
RESULTS FROM CO. CONSOLIDATED BY EQUITY METHOD
215.8
(54.8)
10.4
(97.0)
PBT
1,563.4
1,603.9
1,288.4
1,765.1
Corporate Tax
(311.5)
(388.3)
(87.7)
(373.8)
Minorities
(193.6)
(198.9)
(172.2)
(156.3)
NET PROFIT
1,058.3
1,016.8
1,028.6
1,235.0
M Eur
M Eur
JAN-MAR 2021
APR-JUN 2021
JUL-SEP 2021
OCT-DEC 2021
REVENUES
10,088.4
8,663.7
9,247.6
11,113.7
PROCUREMENTS
(5,484.3)
(4,761.9)
(5,167.7)
(6,637.8)
GROSS MARGIN
4,604.1
3,901.9
4,079.9
4,475.8
NET OPERATING EXPENSES
(1,048.7)
(1,071.0)
(1,033.7)
(1,074.0)
Personnel
(699.3)
(749.8)
(746.5)
(806.8)
In house work on fixed assets
158.2
182.0
175.5
200.3
External services
(669.0)
(742.8)
(719.8)
(804.1)
Other operating results
161.4
239.7
257.0
336.6
LEVIES
(741.3)
(201.4)
(324.9)
438.9
EBITDA
2,814.1
2,629.5
2,721.3
3,840.8
AMORTISATIONS & PROVISIONS
(1,101.4)
(1,100.7)
(1,181.7)
(1,279.0)
EBIT / OPERATING PROFIT
1,712.7
1,528.8
1,539.6
2,561.7
Financial expenses
(823.5)
(224.0)
(732.9)
(487.5)
Financial income
558.2
17.8
508.5
180.4
FINANCIAL RESULT
(265.4)
(206.3)
(224.4)
(307.1)
RESULTS FROM CO. CONSOLIDATED BY EQUITY METHOD
(3.9)
2.1
6.9
(79.1)
PBT
1,443.4
1,324.6
1,322.0
2,175.5
Corporate Tax
(282.4)
(732.1)
(309.5)
(590.0)
Minorities
(135.8)
(86.3)
(135.6)
(109.0)
NET PROFIT
1,025.2
506.2
876.9
1,476.5
(*) Restated
Sources & Uses
STATEMENT OF SOURCES & USES OF FUNDS
Dec- 2022
(Unaudited)
Eur M
December 2022
December 2021
Variation
Net Profit
4,339
3,885
454
Depreciation and amortisation charges and provisions (+)
5,244
4,663
581
Results of companies accounted for using the equity method (-)
(74)
74
(149)
Financial revision of provisions (+)
109
116
(7)
Minority interests (+)
721
467
254
Adjustment for tax deductible items (+)
71
542
(471)
Dividends on companies accounted for using the equity method (+)
67
49
19
Capital grants taken to profit or loss (-)
(86)
(81)
(5)
Other adjustments P&L (+)
733
(801)
1,534
FFO
11,123
8,914
2,210
Dividends Paid to Iberdrola shareholders
(890)
(570)
(320)
Total Cash Flow allocations:
(12,417)
(8,569)
(3,848)
Gross Investments
(10,730)
(9,531)
(1,199)
Non core Divestments
-
521
(521)
Treasury stock
(1,687)
(2,308)
621
Issuance/ Hybrid
-
2,750
(2,750)
Transactions w/minorities
646
133
513
Neoenergia Brasilia acquisition
-
(409)
409
Translation differences
(1,084)
(1,330)
246
Other variations
(2,008)
(2,146)
138
Increasing/Decreasing net debt
(4,630)
(3,977)
(652)
Disclaimer
