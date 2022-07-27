Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:19 2022-07-27 am EDT
10.23 EUR   +1.49%
04:42aIBERDROLA S A : net profit reached 2.07 Bn thanks to the international business
PU
Iberdrola S A : See infographic

07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
RESULTS PRESENTATION

FIRST HALF

July 27, 2022

ESG+F

at Iberdrola

1H 2022

Iberdrola, a pioneer in its approach to corporate governance and leader in governance vision from an ESG perspective, according to PwC.

Environmental

Leading the energy transition

for more than two decades

Innovation and clean energy

at the core of our strategy

Own specific CO2 emissions

already below 100 g/kWh in the last years

Best practice in water management

Biodiversity protection and circular economies

Social

Gender diversity

Top 21 in IBEX-35 number of women in the Board

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Only Spanish utility included in all editions

8 social commitment policies

Human rights

Human resources

Equality

Diversity and inclusion

Recruitment

Knowledge management

Innovation

Quality

Corporate security

Governance

Governance and Sustainability System

Rationale aligned with the market

Benchmark with 23 companies2 Performing at the top of its peers in 89% of indicators

Business Ethics

Only Spanish company among the most ethical in the world for the ninth consecutive year

Dow Jones Sustainability Index Only electricity company included in all 22 editions

MSCI Global Sustainability Index

Selected AAA

CDP Climate Change

A in 2021

Global 100

Iberdrola selected

Energy Intelligence

Second utility worldwide in the Green Utilities

Report 2021

OpenODS Index

First in ODS 2021 ranking

FTSE4Good

Included since 2009

  1. Data prepared by PwC based on Iberdrola's current data compared with latest available information in annual reports from IBEX-35 companies
  2. Telefónica, Enagás, Sabadell, IAG, Repsol, REE, Santander, Inditex, Amadeus, Caixabank, Ferrovial, BBVA, National Grid, Enel, Southern Company, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, AEP, Microsoft, BNP Paribas, Diageo, Teladoc, UPM. 61 indicators in the scope

Data extracted from Results Presentation. Six Months 2022 (PPT) / Iberdrola

More information at www.iberdrola.com

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04:12aIBERDROLA S A : achieved a net profit of 2.075B
PU
03:20aIberdrola posts 36% H1 profit rise despite drop in Spain
RE
03:15aIberdrola's H1 Profit Soars 36% Despite Lower Electricity Demand in Spain, UK
MT
03:12aIBERDROLA S A : Results Presentation External link, opens in new window.
PU
02:32aIBERDROLA S A : Quarterly Results Report External link, opens in new window.
PU
01:21aIberdrola 1st Half Earnings, Revenue Rose; Backs Full-Year Profit Guidance -- Update
DJ
12:56aIberdrola 1st Half Earnings, Revenue Rose
DJ
Financials
Sales 2022 44 450 M 45 013 M 45 013 M
Net income 2022 4 137 M 4 190 M 4 190 M
Net Debt 2022 44 233 M 44 793 M 44 793 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 64 016 M 64 826 M 64 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 39 692
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.22%64 826
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.41%156 983
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.02%82 395
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%78 106
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.88%64 365
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.7.68%49 516