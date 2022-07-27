|
Iberdrola S A : See infographic
RESULTS PRESENTATION
FIRST HALF
July 27, 2022
ESG+F
at Iberdrola
1H 2022
Iberdrola, a pioneer in its approach to corporate governance and leader in governance vision from an ESG perspective, according to PwC.
Leading the energy transition
for more than two decades
Innovation and clean energy
at the core of our strategy
Own specific CO2 emissions
already below 100 g/kWh in the last years
Best practice in water management
Biodiversity protection and circular economies
Top 21 in IBEX-35 number of women in the Board
Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
Only Spanish utility included in all editions
8 social commitment policies
Human rights
Human resources
Equality
Diversity and inclusion
Recruitment
Knowledge management
Innovation
Quality
Corporate security
Governance and Sustainability System
Rationale aligned with the market
Benchmark with 23 companies2 Performing at the top of its peers in 89% of indicators
Business Ethics
Only Spanish company among the most ethical in the world for the ninth consecutive year
Dow Jones Sustainability Index Only electricity company included in all 22 editions
MSCI Global Sustainability Index
Selected AAA
CDP Climate Change
A in 2021
Global 100
Iberdrola selected
Energy Intelligence
Second utility worldwide in the Green Utilities
Report 2021
OpenODS Index
First in ODS 2021 ranking
FTSE4Good
Included since 2009
-
Data prepared by PwC based on Iberdrola's current data compared with latest available information in annual reports from IBEX-35 companies
-
Telefónica, Enagás, Sabadell, IAG, Repsol, REE, Santander, Inditex, Amadeus, Caixabank, Ferrovial, BBVA, National Grid, Enel, Southern Company, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, AEP, Microsoft, BNP Paribas, Diageo, Teladoc, UPM. 61 indicators in the scope
Data extracted from Results Presentation. Six Months 2022 (PPT) / Iberdrola
More information at www.iberdrola.com
Disclaimer
Iberdrola SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
44 450 M
45 013 M
45 013 M
|Net income 2022
|
4 137 M
4 190 M
4 190 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
44 233 M
44 793 M
44 793 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|15,4x
|Yield 2022
|4,62%
|
|Capitalization
|
64 016 M
64 826 M
64 826 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,44x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,47x
|Nbr of Employees
|39 692
|Free-Float
|98,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|10,08 €
|Average target price
|11,97 €
|Spread / Average Target
|18,8%