  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Iberdrola, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/21 03:24:35 am
10.188 EUR   +0.47%
Iberdrola 1st Half Net Profit Fell
DJ
MARKETMIND : A rocky road
RE
Floods wreck towns, but Europe's wind power goals tangled in red tape
RE
Iberdrola S A : Spain's Iberdrola sticks to guidance as first half earnings jump

07/21/2021 | 02:55am EDT
MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Global wind power group Iberdrola stuck to its full-year guidance on Wednesday after the Spanish company's core earnings for the first six months rose 10.2%.

A global drive to cut carbon emissions is fanning Iberdrola's ambitions to extend its renewable energy fleet, which it has been building for two decades, to 95 gigawatts by 2030.

The northern Spain-based company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 5.44 billion euros ($6.4 billion) for the first half, in line with an analyst forecast provided by the company.

It confirmed that it expected its 2021 net profit to be from 3.7 billion to 3.8 billion euros.

Core earnings were boosted by its grids and renewable energy operations that were lifted by higher investments, but its generation and supply business fell 40% due in part to high spot prices in Spain, the pandemic and a cold snap in Texas.

"These results are the fruit of an unprecedented investment effort. In a period of great complexity, we have accelerated investment in grids, renewables and storage," Chief Executive Ignacio Galan said.

Investments in the period jumped 37% to 4.9 billion euros, with more than 90% earmarked for new renewable capacity and networks and more than half being spent in the United States and Spain.

As well as building more generation facilities like wind farms, Iberdrola plans to plough more than a third of the 150 billion euros it aims to spend over the next decade into more and smarter power grids.

Iberdrola powers more than 30 million homes and businesses in Spain, the United States, Brazil and Britain.

More than 30% of a project pipeline of 81.5 GW was offshore wind, it said, adding there were opportunities for offshore wind growth in new markets including Japan, Poland, Sweden, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan and Australia.

($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Isla Binnie; Editing by Inti Landauro and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.32% 6.1317 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.00% 10.145 Delayed Quote.-13.42%
Financials
Sales 2021 36 905 M 43 415 M 43 415 M
Net income 2021 3 659 M 4 305 M 4 305 M
Net Debt 2021 43 233 M 50 859 M 50 859 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 64 208 M 75 547 M 75 534 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 38 297
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,14 €
Average target price 11,85 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.42%78 310
NEXTERA ENERGY0.03%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-3.21%97 216
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.47%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.21%65 138
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.63%60 578