Iberdrola S A : Spain's Iberdrola sticks to guidance as first half earnings jump

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Global wind power group
Iberdrola stuck to its full-year guidance on Wednesday
after the Spanish company's core earnings for the first six
months rose 10.2%.
A global drive to cut carbon emissions is fanning
Iberdrola's ambitions to extend its renewable energy fleet,
which it has been building for two decades, to 95 gigawatts by
2030.
The northern Spain-based company reported earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 5.44
billion euros ($6.4 billion) for the first half, in line with an
analyst forecast provided by the company.
It confirmed that it expected its 2021 net profit to be from
3.7 billion to 3.8 billion euros.
Core earnings were boosted by its grids and renewable energy
operations that were lifted by higher investments, but its
generation and supply business fell 40% due in part to high spot
prices in Spain, the pandemic and a cold snap in Texas.
"These results are the fruit of an unprecedented investment
effort. In a period of great complexity, we have accelerated
investment in grids, renewables and storage," Chief Executive
Ignacio Galan said.
Investments in the period jumped 37% to 4.9 billion euros,
with more than 90% earmarked for new renewable capacity and
networks and more than half being spent in the United States and
Spain.
As well as building more generation facilities like wind
farms, Iberdrola plans to plough more than a third of the 150
billion euros it aims to spend over the next decade into more
and smarter power grids.
Iberdrola powers more than 30 million homes and businesses
in Spain, the United States, Brazil and Britain.
More than 30% of a project pipeline of 81.5 GW was offshore
wind, it said, adding there were opportunities for offshore wind
growth in new markets including Japan, Poland, Sweden, Ireland,
Korea, Taiwan and Australia.
($1 = 0.8503 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Isla Binnie; Editing by Inti
Landauro and Edmund Blair)