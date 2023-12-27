News Back

Iberdrola USA workers restore supply in Maine after historic storm

More than 1,500 teams of employees, including those from subsidiaries of Avangrid - Iberdrola's subsidiary in the United States - such as New York Gas and Electric and United Illuminating, have worked in extreme conditions to restore electricity supply in the wake of the severe storm in the state of Maine.

Millions of people in the United States have been affected by severe storms over the past week that have caused power outages in several states.

One of the affected areas was the state of Maine, where Iberdrola's US subsidiary Avangrid operates. There, the historic storm affected more than 420,000 customers and left around 355,000 without power, knocked down more than 1,100 poles and damaged several transmission lines. In addition, many roads were blocked due to the effects of the storm, which has felled more than 3,000 trees.

Avangrid workers worked around the clock alongside hundreds of crews in Maine who have been working around the clock in critical conditions to restore power to customers on Christmas Eve.

Avangrid aims to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, Connecticut, with some $41 billion in assets, a workforce of 7,600 people and operations in 24 US states, Iberdrola's US subsidiary has two main business lines: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables.

Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electricity and natural gas utilities serving more than 3.3 million customers. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States.

