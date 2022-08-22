Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:28 2022-08-22 pm EDT
10.95 EUR   +0.09%
07:05aAs Mexico stalls major solar projects, companies turn to smaller workarounds
RE
08/19Iberdrola To Terminate 'A Few Thousands' of Retail Contracts in France
MT
08/19THE TECHNOLOGY FUND ANDROMEDA CLOSES ITS FIRST INVESTMENT : it is landing in the construction company 011h
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : United States once again included in the FTSE4Good sustainability index

08/22/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Back

22/08/2022
Iberdrola United States once again included in the FTSE4Good sustainability index

The market once again recognises the strong environmental, social and corporate governance standards of Avangrid, Iberdrola's US subsidiary.

  • Avangrid, Iberdrola's US subsidiary listed on the New York Stock Exchange, stands out among its peers for its ESG policies.

The market once again recognises the strong environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria of Avangrid, Iberdrola's US subsidiary. This is the fifth year that the NYSE-listed company has been selected for the FTSE4Good index. The index is designed to measure the performance of companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices. Avangrid is ranked ahead of its comparable utilities that are assessed by the index's creator, FTSE Russell.

The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide range of market participants to create and rate responsible investment funds and other financial products. The assessments of FTSE Russell, the index creator, are based on performance in areas such as corporate governance, health, safety, anti-corruption and climate change. As such, companies included in the FTSE4Good index series meet a range of environmental, social and governance criteria.

In its most recent assessment, Avangrid ranked in the top quartile of its peers in the FTSE Russell utilities subsector for ESG rating and scored highest for governance, which includes assessment of risk management, corporate governance and anti-corruption. In addition, Iberdrola's US subsidiary scored more than 60% higher than its US peers for labour standards, human rights and community, pollution and resources. 

A forward-looking strategy

Avangrid has a forward-looking ESG strategy that focuses on managing the environment, society and its own governance and financial strength (ESG+F). This approach inspires the company's business decisions, helps promote its sustainability commitments and creates long-term sustainable value for its shareholders.

Avangrid's sustainability strategy is built around five key areas: reducing the company's carbon footprint; acting consciously on social investment; creating a more sustainable and diverse supply chain; investing in its people; and operating to the highest ethical and governance standards.

In addition to being included in the FTSE4Good index series, Avangrid has won numerous accolades for its ESG efforts, including being named among the world's most sustainable companies by S&P Global for two consecutive years, being recognised by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies, and being named among the world's most ethical companies for four consecutive years. 

History in the United States

Iberdrola's history in the United States is a success story. In less than two decades, the company chaired by Ignacio Galán has become one of the largest groups in the North American electricity sector, listed on the US stock exchange since 2015 with a capitalisation of around $20 billion.

Iberdrola's US subsidiary, which aims to lead sustainable energy in the United States, is present in 25 states and manages more than 9,200 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity, of which more than 8,300 MW of renewables (mainly wind and solar photovoltaic), and more than 170,000 kilometres of power lines through eight distributors in New York, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts.

In addition, the Spanish company has a portfolio of high-quality renewable projects in the United States of more than 22,000 MW, which represent a stable platform for continued growth over the next few years as the country meets its decarbonisation targets.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
07:05aAs Mexico stalls major solar projects, companies turn to smaller workarounds
RE
08/19Iberdrola To Terminate 'A Few Thousands' of Retail Contracts in France
MT
08/19THE TECHNOLOGY FUND ANDROMEDA CLOSES : it is landing in the construction company 011h
PU
08/19IBERDROLA S A : connects 4,300 MW of renewables in Spain thanks to grid access facilities ..
PU
08/17IBERDROLA S A : aims to design offshore wind farms that protect the environment
PU
08/12IBERDROLA S A : completes 90% of the manufacturing of the transition parts of Baltic Eagle
PU
08/12IBERDROLA S A : Hub in Bilbao consolidates with 75 companies and collaborating entities at..
PU
08/12IBERDROLA S A : Hub in Bilbao consolidates with 75 companies and collaborating entities
PU
08/12Iberdrola Unit Begins Construction Of East Anglia Three Windfarm In UK
MT
08/11IBERDROLA S A : starts construction of the 1,400 MW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm i..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 107 M 45 288 M 45 288 M
Net income 2022 4 210 M 4 227 M 4 227 M
Net Debt 2022 44 350 M 44 528 M 44 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 68 250 M 68 524 M 68 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 39 737
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 10,94 €
Average target price 11,97 €
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.09%68 524
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.91%176 260
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.95%87 191
SOUTHERN COMPANY16.89%85 210
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.99%71 279
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.17.95%53 911