  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
News 
Summary

Iberdrola S A : Volkswagen and Iberdrola, together in Bilbao for sustainable mobility

04/06/2022 | 10:33am EDT
News Back

06/04/2022
Volkswagen and Iberdrola, together in Bilbao for sustainable mobility

Ignacio Galán attended the opening of the exhibition 'Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture' at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao.

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, and the CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, took part in the event, a demonstration of the commitment of both companies to sustainable mobility.

  • The heads of the two companies inaugurate an exhibition by Norman Foster on the past and future of the automobile at the Guggenheim Museum.

The exhibition 'Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture', a complex project curated by Norman Foster that reviews more than a century of automobile creation in a journey through 38 vehicles that are fantastic works due to their creativity and even their rarity. This exhibition involves 15 design schools from four continents and is a synthesis of the mobility of the past and the commitment to the sustainability of transport in the present and the future.

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, and the CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, took part in the event, a demonstration of the commitment of both entities and their alliance for sustainable mobility. An area in which, as the exhibition shows, the unstoppable trend towards electrification can be observed, which the automotive industry shares with so many other productive sectors, together with the use of new digital technologies, innovation in design and maximising care for the environment through renewable energies and the circular economy.

The Chairman of Iberdrola referred at this event to the new report on the climate crisis by the United Nations panel of experts (IPCC), recalling that 'we only have one planet and that we have the technology and intelligence to protect it'. Ignacio Galán also recalled that he has lived through many energy crises and maintained that 'Europe now has the great opportunity of an energy strategy to be self-sufficient'.

For his part, the president of Volkswagen emphasised that 'thanks to the alternative of sustainable electrification, many fields are opening up for new businesses and jobs'. The speakers emphasised how the first motor vehicles were a solution for cleaning up cities. Now, with the electric vehicle solution, a response is also provided to health problems caused by pollution in cities.

The world of mobility is much more than transport: it is art, emotion, speed and design. Each vehicle in the exhibition also reflects the personality and culture of the countries in which it was manufactured. 'Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture' presents many of their creations to a wide public for the first time, as they have never left the private collections or public institutions to which they belong.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
