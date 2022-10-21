Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  16:38 21/10/2022 BST
9.528 EUR   -0.19%
10/21Iberdrola S A : We collect the world's first organic solar honey at the Campo Arañuelo photovoltaic plant
PU
10/20Iberdrola S A : We join forces with BBVA to boost energy savings with sustainable solutions
PU
10/20France, Spain and Portugal agree to build Barcelona-Marseille gas pipeline
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : We collect the world's first organic solar honey at the Campo Arañuelo photovoltaic plant

10/21/2022 | 11:20pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Back

21/10/2022
We collect the world's first organic solar honey at the Campo Arañuelo photovoltaic plant
  • Iberdrola and Tesela Natura have achieved the world's first ecological solar honey thanks to a project that began in 2020.
  • Photovoltaic plants are ideal places to generate pure honey, offering beekeepers safe spaces, free from theft and pesticides.

Iberdrola has recently collected the solar honey produced at the Campo Arañuelo III photovoltaic plant in Cáceres, a new milestone in the solar honey production project that the company started in 2020 together with the Extremaduran company Tesela Natura, part of the Ecoenergías del Guadiana Group.

The photovoltaic plants become very useful spaces for generating pure honey, while at the same time offering beekeepers safe spaces, free from theft and pesticides. A few months ago, following a study of the different locations of beehives by the Extremadura Organic Farming Committee, this solar plant was awarded the status of organic land, giving rise to the world's first organic honey.

The harvesting season is now over and honey has been collected from the 40 hives that were introduced next to the photovoltaic panels that generate emission-free green energy.

For Nicolás Antón, head of Iberdrola Renovables in Extremadura, "this project is an example of the good integration that can be achieved between clean energy and biodiversity. The photovoltaic space can have other uses that also benefit the entire surrounding area with pollination that enriches the ecosystem".

For Beatriz Román, director of Tesela Natura, "the honey produced in the solar plants is far away from pesticides, allowing the bees to work quietly and without noise and the beekeepers to leave their hives there without fear of theft, which is one of the main problems faced by the sector".

Between 2022 and 2023, the project plans to expand to other regions of Spain, such as Castilla La Mancha, and will continue in Andalusia, where honey has already been collected at the Andévalo photovoltaic plant.

The Arañueño III photovoltaic plant (40 MW), located in the Cáceres municipality of Romangordo, is the first photovoltaic project in Spain to incorporate a storage system, in this case, a battery with 3 MW of power and 9 MWh of storage capacity. This installation is part of the Campo Arañuelo complex, located in the Almaraz region, made up of the Arañuelo I, II and III photovoltaic plants, which have an installed capacity of 143 MW and will prevent the emission of 41,000 t CO2/year into the atmosphere. 

Living with biodiversity

In March 2021, 162 beehives were already installed at the Andévalo photovoltaic plant (Huelva) with the aim of preserving biodiversity in the environment and protecting a species such as bees, while advancing in the strategy of decarbonising the economy.

60 kilos of honey produced in the photovoltaic plant were collected and given to various women's associations in the area. The honey was used to make artisanal sweets that were sold at a charity market, the proceeds of which will go to those affected by the volcano on La Palma.

Iberdrola has also recently started up the first intelligent agrovoltaic plant in Spain at the González Byass and Grupo Emperador vineyards located in the town of Guadamur, Toledo. This innovative installation allows the layout of the modules to be adapted to the needs of the vineyards, in order to regulate the incidence of the sun and the temperature by means of the shade of the panels.

Iberdrola has carried out more than 1,450 biodiversity protection actions in the last three years, combining the installation of renewable projects with the conservation of the biological diversity of ecosystems, caring for flora, fauna and natural heritage.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 22:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
10/21Iberdrola S A : We collect the world's first organic solar honey at the Campo Arañuelo pho..
PU
10/20Iberdrola S A : We join forces with BBVA to boost energy savings with sustainable solution..
PU
10/20France, Spain and Portugal agree to build Barcelona-Marseille gas pipeline
RE
10/19Iberdrola - Galan calls for more Europe and more electrification to combat energy crisi..
AQ
10/19IBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/19Italy's Antitrust probes Iren, Iberdrola, E.On over customer contracts
RE
10/19Iren, Iberdrola, E.ON Face Probe In Italy Over Customer Contract Issues
MT
10/18IBERDROLA SA : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
10/17Iberdrola's renewable energy production exceeds 55,500 GWh in the first nine months, th..
AQ
10/17Iberdrola starts up the world's first wind-solar hybrid plant in Australia
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 520 M 45 626 M 40 706 M
Net income 2022 4 252 M 4 170 M 3 720 M
Net Debt 2022 44 323 M 43 471 M 38 784 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 59 441 M 58 298 M 52 012 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 39 737
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 9,53 €
Average target price 11,76 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.30%58 546
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.34%138 792
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.41%67 501
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.84%67 164
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.01%53 622
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED89.20%44 078