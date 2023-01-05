Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:36 2023-01-05 am EST
11.13 EUR   +0.21%
01/04ADRs End Higher, Ryanair and ReneSola Trade Actively
DJ
01/04Iberdrola S A : We increase the interim dividend to 0.18 euros gross per share
PU
01/04Iberdrola Sets Interim Dividend for 2022
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : We install our first floating solar PV power plant in Brazil

01/05/2023 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Back

05/01/2023
We install our first floating solar PV power plant in Brazil

The project will be built at the Xaréu dam on the island of Fernando de Noronha, in the north-east of the country

  • The project will be built at the Xaréu dam on the island of Fernando de Noronha, in the north-east of the country.
  • With around 940 panels, the plant will cover more than 50% of the energy needs of the island's water and sewage distribution network.

The Iberdrola group plans to install in Brazil, through its subsidiary Neoenergia, the company's first floating photovoltaic plant in the world. The project will be built on the water surface of the Xaréu dam on the island of Fernando de Noronha, recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site, where Iberdrola is developing various sustainable energy solutions.

This initiative is carried out together with Companhia Pernambucana de Saneamento (Compesa), which operates the water and sewage distribution network throughout the island, and with the support of the Energy Efficiency Programme regulated by the Brazilian National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

With an output of 630 kilowatts (kW), the floating plant will generate around 1,240 megawatt hours (MWh) of green energy per year, enough to cover, with zero-kilometre electricity supply, more than 50% of Compesa's energy consumption on the island. The installation will have around 940 panels that will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of more than 1,660 tonnes of CO2 per year. The construction of this project, which is expected to begin before the end of the year, will involve an investment of 2 million euros.

The development of its first floating solar power plant will allow the Iberdrola group to test this new technology and analyse its possible expansion. 

Energy innovations at the service of the community

This plant joins other sustainable projects developed by the company to provide renewable solutions and promote the preservation of the ecosystem of the island, the only inhabited island of the volcanic archipelago located in the northeast of Brazil, in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Among these initiatives is the recently inaugurated Vacaria solar plant. This is the first of two solar farms, each with a capacity of 50 kW, designed to supply electric vehicles exclusively. In the event of a surplus, the surplus energy will be fed into the distribution grid.

The construction of these facilities is part of the 'Senda Verde' project developed by the Iberdrola group within the Aneel R&D Programme, in which it has partners such as Renault and the Centre for Telecommunications Research and Development (CPqD), among others. Thanks to this initiative, the island already has ten electric vehicles for tourist and district administration uses. In addition, 12 new charging points are planned to be installed at strategic locations.

The company also intends to promote the use of electric bicycles among tourists and residents of Fernando de Noronha, which covers an area of approximately 17 square kilometres. To this end, it has begun installing 24 charging points at four stations. The energy consumed by this equipment - which will be donated to the Pernambuco State Government - will be generated by solar panels installed on the roof of the structures, allowing them to be used free of charge.

The group has also promoted the development of small renewable sources to displace the use of diesel generators, which are responsible for 80% of the energy consumed on the island. To this end, the company has implemented nine self-consumption photovoltaic systems in homes, businesses, public bodies and non-governmental organisations.

In addition, it has the Noronha I and II solar plants which, with a generation of 100 MWh per month, cover around 10% of the island's energy needs. These parks have a storage system with two lithium-ion batteries that allows for the storage of unconsumed solar energy for use during peak demand.

The territory of Fernando de Noronha was also the first in the northeast of Brazil to have smart grids, and for the past year it has had a completely renovated fleet of meters. The new equipment allows remote access, better service in the event of incidents and the possibility of connecting green self-consumption equipment.

In addition to these measures, other initiatives include the replacement of old refrigerators with more efficient models and the donation of energy-saving light bulbs to residents of the archipelago.

This set of sustainable mobility actions, technological innovation and expansion of clean energy sources are a demonstration of the viability of a clean and reliable business model that contributes to decarbonisation and energy self-sufficiency in an isolated ecosystem such as Noronha.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
01/04ADRs End Higher, Ryanair and ReneSola Trade Actively
DJ
01/04Iberdrola S A : We increase the interim dividend to 0.18 euros gross per share
PU
01/04Iberdrola Sets Interim Dividend for 2022
DJ
01/03IBERDROLA GROUP - We complete the first phase of construction of the Saint-Brieuc offsh..
AQ
01/02Iberdrola S A : We complete the first phase of construction of the Saint-Brieuc offshore w..
PU
2022Schoolchildren of Innobasque's FIRST LEGO League Euskadi learn how smart grids work at ..
AQ
2022Iberdrola S A : We get the environmental green light for onshore wind farm with world's mo..
PU
2022Iberdrola S A : We team up with Basque startup Woza to shield its power lines from climate..
PU
2022Iberdrola S A : EIB finances our first solar plants in Portugal
PU
2022Iberdrola completes deal to divest non-core private network asset in uk
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 194 M 48 996 M 48 996 M
Net income 2022 4 193 M 4 448 M 4 448 M
Net Debt 2022 46 259 M 49 065 M 49 065 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 69 644 M 73 869 M 73 869 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 40 543
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 11,11 €
Average target price 11,75 €
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman & President
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.65%73 869
NEXTERA ENERGY1.06%167 895
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.69%80 710
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.54%78 867
ENEL S.P.A.9.09%59 126
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.69%52 671