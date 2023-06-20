Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:27:22 2023-06-20 am EDT
11.85 EUR   +1.26%
05:05aIberdrola S A : We support decarbonisation by supplying offshore wind energy to SHS - Stahl Holding Saar in Germany
PU
06/15Transcript : Iberdrola, S.A. - Special Call
CI
06/14The King of the Netherlands accompanied by Ignacio Galan visits the main green hydrogen production plant in Europe
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : We support decarbonisation by supplying offshore wind energy to SHS - Stahl Holding Saar in Germany

06/20/2023 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Back

20/06/2023
We support decarbonisation by supplying offshore wind energy to SHS - Stahl Holding Saar in Germany

Felipe Montero, CEO of Iberdrola Germany, shakes hands with Karl-Ulrich Köhler, Chairman of the Board of SHS

  • Iberdrola Deutschland and SHS - Stahl Holding Saar GmbH & Co. KGaA conclude 15-year power supply agreement (PPA)
  • Around 50 MW from the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm will allow SHS to cover 200 GWh of annual consumption
  • Going forward, green electricity will be used in the production of low-CO2 steel in the Saarland steel industry
  • Further opportunities for cooperation in the fields of onshore, hydrogen and "circularity" (offshore wind) are being examined by both companies

Iberdrola Deutschland and SHS -Stahl Holding Saar GmbH & Co. KGaA have concluded a long-term power supply agreement (PPA). The cooperation between the two companies is set for 15 years and covers an annual consumption of 200 GWh.

The deal's green energy production is equivalent to some 50 MW offshore wind capacity, to be supplied by Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle offshore wind project being built in the Baltic Sea. This will enable SHS to sustainably transform the business activities of its Saarstahl and Dillinger companies while reducing its own steel production CO2 emissions in the future. This is the first of several PPAs planned by the two companies for the coming years. 

Sustainable industrial transition

With this PPA, Iberdrola and SHS underpin their respective strategies to actively promote the energy transition in Germany. In addition to this long-term partnership, other opportunities for cooperation are being explored, such as on-site renewable energy and the production of green hydrogen.
The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is the second of three large-scale Iberdrola projects in Germany, alongside the Wikinger and Windanker wind farms. Baltic Eagle will be commissioned at the end of 2024 with a total capacity of 476 megawatts, enough to supply green energy to 475,000 private households while saving 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

"We are very pleased to support SHS in its ambitious climate goals," says Felipe Montero, CEO of Iberdrola Germany."As part of our growth in the strategic German market we are paying particular attention to partnering with energy-intensive companies. In doing so, we are contributing to the sustainable transformation of the economy."

"With the conclusion of this PPA, we are taking a big step towards our goal of climate-neutral steel production. Our cooperation with Iberdrola helps us to secure renewable electricity for the transformation process of our companies Saarstahl and Dillinger. Currently, our production is still based on classic blast furnace technology. From 2030 onwards, we want to produce 3.5 million tonnes, about 70% of our steel, with lower emissions, and by 2045 we want to achieve production that is as CO2-neutral as possible," says Dr Karl-Ulrich Köhler, Chairman of the Management Board of SHS - Stahl-Holding Saar and Chairman of the Management Boards of Dillinger and Saarstahl, explaining the upcoming transformation process.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 09:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
05:05aIberdrola S A : We support decarbonisation by supplying offshore wind energy to SHS - Stah..
PU
06/15Transcript : Iberdrola, S.A. - Special Call
CI
06/14The King of the Netherlands accompanied by Ignacio Galan visits the main green hydrogen..
AQ
06/14Spain's energy firms look to central Europe markets for green hydrogen deals
RE
06/14Iberdrola S A : We sign an alliance to protect biodiversity with Birdlife International
PU
06/13Iberdrola S A : Ignacio Galán participates in the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ..
PU
06/13Iberdrola S A : The King of the Netherlands accompanied by Ignacio Galán visits the main g..
PU
06/13We sign EUR1 billion loan with EIB to accelerate energy transition in Europe
AQ
06/13Hydrogen hype meets hard realities for Tasmania's g..
RE
06/12Iberdrola invests in energy transition on EUR1 billion deal
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 822 M 56 623 M 56 623 M
Net income 2023 4 550 M 4 971 M 4 971 M
Net Debt 2023 48 590 M 53 092 M 53 092 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 4,43%
Capitalization 73 706 M 80 536 M 80 536 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 40 920
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,71 €
Average target price 12,06 €
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armando Martínez Martínez Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Executive Chairman
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.09%80 536
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.58%152 950
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.49%78 247
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.50%71 039
ENEL S.P.A.21.23%67 693
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-13.03%44 581
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer