    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
Iberdrola S A : and Volvo Car España commit to sustainable mobility

01/27/2022 | 02:18pm EST
27/01/2022
Iberdrola and Volvo Car España commit to sustainable mobility

Raquel Blanco, Iberdrola's Global Director of Smart Mobility, and José María Galofré, CEO/CEO of Volvo Car España.

• The two companies agree to work together on the deployment of a network of public charging points at the carmaker's dealerships.

• Users will be able to charge their electric vehicle batteries with 100% green energy from renewable generation sources.


Iberdrola and Volvo Car España have joined forces to promote electric mobility in Spain and encourage the transition to more sustainable transport. To this end, they have signed an agreement whereby both companies will work together to deploy a network of public charging points at the carmaker's dealerships.

This alliance, embodied in the launch of the first charging station in Lérida, arises from the mutual interest of Volvo Car España and Iberdrola in promoting the fight against climate change and improving air quality in cities, as well as the desire to contribute to achieving sustainability objectives and to be a benchmark in the deployment of electromobility.

For Raquel Blanco, Iberdrola's Global Director of Smart Mobility, "the agreement confirms the company's efforts to collaborate with all the agents involved to promote sustainable mobility and thus respond to the public's interest in moving around in an environmentally friendly and competitive way, with convenient and simple solutions for public recharging".

José María Galofré, CEO/CEO of Volvo Car España, says: "The purpose of our company from the very beginning has been to take care of people while they use our cars. For that reason, sustainability and caring for the planet we live on is as important to us as safety. This agreement further reinforces our commitment to electrification and will allow our customers to recharge their electric models in a much more convenient and simple way.

Users of the points installed at Volvo dealerships will recharge their electric car batteries with 100% green energy, from renewable generation sources, with guarantee of origin certificate (GoOs). The charging points will be located on the Iberdrola Public Charging App, the only one in Spain that includes verified information on all electric vehicle chargers, both those of Iberdrola and those of other operators, from which you can geolocate the charger, check its operation in real time and reserve and pay from your mobile phone.

In addition, the agreement provides that Iberdrola will offer Volvo's customers the possibility of charging their vehicles at home with green energy, as well as various smart and innovative energy solutions for the residential sector. 

Electric mobility and green recovery


The electricity company is rolling out a sustainable mobility plan, with an investment of 150 million euros, with which it will intensify the deployment of charging points for electric vehicles in the coming years. The initiative envisages the installation of around 150,000 charging points, both in homes and businesses, as well as on urban roads, in cities and on the main motorways in the coming years. The commitment to the deployment of high-efficiency stations will take the form of ultra-fast (350 kW), super-fast (150 kW) and fast (50 kW) stations.

Iberdrola is aware of the need to promote electromobility in Spain through coordinated and effective action with the main agents involved. In this regard, the company has already completed more than 50 infrastructure deployment agreements with administrations, institutions, companies, service stations, dealers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The company was the first Spanish company to sign up to The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, with the aim of accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, committing to electrify its entire fleet of vehicles and facilitate charging for staff in its businesses in Spain and the UK by 2030.

Iberdrola SA published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 19:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
