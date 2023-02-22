Iberdrola S A : announces full-year 2022 results

News Back

Record investments of €10.73 bn enable Iberdrola to achieve a net profit of €4.3 bn. The record investment figure has enabled the company to achieve an overall net profit of €4.339 bn, despite a 19% drop in net profit at Iberdrola España.

Iberdrola announces full-year 2022 results

Iberdrola continues to take firm steps in its commitment to accelerate the energy transition and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The company made historic investments of €10.73 billion, 13% more than in the same period last year, despite inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges. 90% of the investment was in renewables and smart grids to accelerate electrification and promote energy autonomy.

38% of investment went to the European Union - close to €3 billion in Spain, the country that received the most investment, and €1.2 billion in other countries such as Germany, France and Portugal. Some 25% of the investment was made in the United States, 20% in Latin America, and 13% in the United Kingdom. The remaining 4% went to other countries, such as Australia. As a result of the investments already made, the group has closed 2022 with an installed renewable capacity of around 40,000 MW worldwide, consolidating its installed capacity as one of the cleanest in the world, as 80% is emission-free. The company also has 7,675 MW under construction that will be operational in the next four years. Of these, almost 3,500 MW correspond to offshore wind projects in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

The network asset base increased by 19% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching €39.2 billion. This asset base is evenly split between the US, with 31% of the total, the UK and Spain, with 24% each, and Brazil, with 21%.