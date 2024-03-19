News Back

19/03/2024

Iberdrola begins construction of Spain's most powerful petrol station

Iberdrola begins construction of the most powerful electric charging station in Spain, which will have 47 charging points, with a total power of 5.6 MW, and a solar community that will allow 92 families to have access to self-consumption without the need for their own installation or investment.



The charging station will have charging points with a wide range of power ratings, including 15 ultra-fast points that will form part of the alliance between Iberdrola and bp pulse for the development of high-power sustainable mobility. These points will be powered by 100% green energy, from renewable sources with a guarantee of origin certificate (GdOs).

With more than 6,000 public recharging points with a 100% renewable energy guarantee of origin, Iberdrola's electric mobility network is the most extensive in Spain. In total, between public and private charging points, the company's network has 45,000 chargers.

