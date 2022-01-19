Iberdrola S A : chosen once again as one of the most sustainable companies according to the new edition of the Global 100

News Back

19/01/2022

Iberdrola chosen once again as one of the most sustainable companies according to the new edition of the Global 100

• The company headed by Ignacio Galán is once again among the top 25 companies in the world in terms of sustainability criteria, according to the annual Corporate Knights index.

Iberdrola has been selected as one of the most sustainable utilities worldwide, according to the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World index, prepared annually by the publication Corporate Knights. The company headed by Ignacio Galán is also one of the top 25 companies in the world and the first Spanish company in this ranking.

Corporate Knights is a media and investment research company trusted for its unrivalled track record in providing ESG (environmental, social and governance) information, objectives and analysis. It enables significant engagement with many of the world's most influential corporate, political and investment decision makers, becoming a brand synonymous with sustainability.

Ranking in the Global 100 is a recognition of sustainability performance and is proven to increase investor confidence. The companies in the Global 100 index have on average outperformed the MSCI ACWI benchmark index since its inception almost seventeen years ago.

To compile the ranking of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world, more than 8,000 listed companies with revenues of more than USD 1 billion were analysed, and those that have carbon, hinder climate policies and cause extreme deforestation through their activities were discarded.

Once this selection has been made, Corporate Knights analyses 24 indicators covering resource management, employees, financial management, revenue and green investments and supplier performance.

In all these areas, Iberdrola is not only a pioneer, but has defined specific plans and investments to continue advancing in the coming years. In its 2020-2025 plan, the company foresees investments of 75 billion euros, earmarked for energy transition through more renewable projects, smart grids and large-scale storage systems, which will reach 150 billion euros by 2030.

In terms of carbon levels, with CO2/kWh emissions already two-thirds lower than the European average, the strategy of investing in clean energy and grids will lead Iberdrola to be a "carbon neutral" company in Europe by 2030.

Iberdrola, in addition to belonging to the Global 100 index, is also present in the main international sustainability indices, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, MSCI, CDP, Sustainalytics, Bloomberg GEI, Euronext Vigeo Eiris indices, EcoVadis, etc.

Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Iberdrola has incorporated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), defined by the United Nations for the 2030 horizon, into its business strategy and sustainability policy, and is a benchmark for its direct contribution to the global goals, highlighting its contributions in the field of energy and climate change.

The company focuses its efforts on the provision of affordable and clean energy (goal 7) and climate action (goal 13), while contributing directly to ensuring clean water and sanitation (goal 6), has increased its investment in R&D&I activities (goal 9), promotes respect for the life of terrestrial ecosystems (goal 15) and works to build partnerships to achieve the goals (goal 17).

Iberdrola has always shown its commitment to reducing emissions to combat climate change and move towards the decarbonisation of the economy. The company aims to reduce CO2 emissions intensity to 50 gCO2 /kWh by 2030, a 73% reduction since 2015, and to be net zero by 2050.

