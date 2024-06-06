06.06.2024

Iberdrola collaborates with WindLoop on a blade recycling project in the US

Iberdrola, through its US company Avangrid, has reached an agreement with the start-up WindLoop to test an innovative process for recycling wind turbine blades. The company has donated 130 kilos of decommissioned blades from the Baffin, Texas wind farm as part of its commitment to the energy transition.

'We recognise the major challenges ahead and are helping to lay the groundwork for new and efficient methods of recycling blades that will improve our industry's circularity', said Pedro Azagra, CEO of Avangrid.

The mission of WindLoop, a start-up formed by Yale University students, is to build a circular economy for the wind industry by recycling wind turbine components.

You can read the full story in the Avangrid Newsroom.

