Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Iberdrola, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:06 2022-06-08 am EDT
10.70 EUR   -1.26%
10:52aIBERDROLA S A : commissions Mikronoros wind farm and exceeds 300 MW in Greece
PU
05:02aIBERDROLA S A : encourages participation in the General Meeting with the opening of the Shareholder Service Points today
PU
06/07IBERDROLA S A : Brazilian subsidiary debuts 2.3% higher on the Spanish stock market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : commissions Mikronoros wind farm and exceeds 300 MW in Greece

06/08/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Back

08/06/2022
Iberdrola commissions Mikronoros wind farm and exceeds 300 MW in Greece

The Mikronoros wind farm will be capable of supplying clean energy to more than 34,000 homes.

  • The project has contributed to the improvement of the Greek electricity transmission network through the renovation of the Patriarchis substation and the reinforcement of the communication system.
  • The company currently has three other onshore wind farms under construction in the country, with a combined capacity of 106 MW.

Iberdrola has commissioned the 33.6 MW Mikronoros wind farm in Greece. With the entry into service of this facility, located in the province of Rodopi, the company brings its total installed wind power capacity in the country to 308 MW. The plant, which has eight 105-metre-high wind turbines and a rotor diameter of 150 metres, will be capable of supplying clean energy to more than 34,000 homes.

The construction of this facility has been a major challenge due to the extreme weather conditions in the mountains bordering Bulgaria, where the site of this facility is located, with the worst snow storms and strong winds recorded in the last 40 years.

The project has provided a boost to the local economy, with Greek companies Faraday and Hitachi participating in the construction and civil works, respectively. In addition, Hitachi was responsible for the electromechanical assembly at the Patriarchis substation, owned by the Greek transmission grid operator (IPTO), which has been completely renovated with a new gas insulation system (GIS) on the outside.

In this way, expansion of the substation area and earthworks have been avoided by using the existing vacant land, which has significantly reduced the environmental impact of the construction.

In addition, during the implementation of the project, the communications system in the area has been reinforced by means of fibre optics and the installation of new equipment in the adjacent substations, owned by IPTO, which has served to improve the Greek transmission network.

The Iberdrola group is currently building three more new wind farms in Greece, which will be added to the 20 sites it already operates in the country. These are the Askio II and III facilities (88 MW) in Kozani, and Rokani (18 MW) in Viotia.

The Iberdrola group's pioneering commitment to a sustainable growth strategy based on promoting the electrification of the economy through investment in renewable energies, electricity grids and energy storage has enabled it to become a global energy leader and the first in its sector in Europe by capitalisation, with a stock market value of around 70 billion euros.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
10:52aIBERDROLA S A : commissions Mikronoros wind farm and exceeds 300 MW in Greece
PU
05:02aIBERDROLA S A : encourages participation in the General Meeting with the opening of the Sh..
PU
06/07IBERDROLA S A : Brazilian subsidiary debuts 2.3% higher on the Spanish stock market
PU
06/06AVANGRID, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/06IBERDROLA S A : seeks companies to revolutionise the electricity grids of the future
PU
06/02IBERDROLA S A : plans to invest 6,000 million dollars in the State of New York (USA) over ..
PU
06/02Iberdrola - Neoenergia joins Latibex on June 7
AQ
06/01Iberdrola - Galan calls on Brussels to accelerate investment in green hydrogen
AQ
06/01The FirstGroup - First Bus celebrates completion of UK's largest rapid EV charging hub ..
AQ
06/01Iberdrola, FCC Launch Renewable Components Recycling JV in Spain
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBERDROLA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 42 850 M 45 828 M 45 828 M
Net income 2022 4 125 M 4 411 M 4 411 M
Net Debt 2022 43 850 M 46 899 M 46 899 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 68 845 M 73 631 M 73 631 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 39 692
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 10,84 €
Average target price 11,89 €
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Director-Finance, Control & Corporate Development
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Maria Dolores Herrera Pereda Compliance Director
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga Group Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.08%73 631
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.55%156 728
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.09%86 491
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.87%80 422
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.78%67 491
ENEL S.P.A.-15.02%65 079