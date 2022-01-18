Iberdrola S A : installs AkzoNobel's solar self-consumption systems in Spain and Germany

AkzoNobel in Spain is consolidating its commitment to sustainability and resource optimisation with Iberdrola, which has installed 2,600 photovoltaic panels at the paint and coatings manufacturer's centres in Catalonia -Vallirana, Zona Franca and Villafranca del Penedés-. This installation has a total power of more than 1,200 kW. This system will prevent the emission of more than 14,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere over the next 25 years and will save the company's current energy consumption.
AkzoNobel has also worked with Iberdrola to install solar self-consumption systems at its plants in Germany, where it has also opted for solar self-consumption at the Reutlingen and Hilden production centres, which will prevent the emission of 2,300 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere over the next 25 years.
The total energy generated by these installations will reach 13,600,000 kWh per year, equivalent to the average consumption of more than 5,000 households. In addition, this initiative will prevent the emission of more than 16,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere over the next 25 years.
The state-of-the-art photovoltaic modules installed are equipped with sensorised and connected high-performance inverters that allow the fundamental parameters of the installations to be monitored via the web. The built-in smart solution provides real-time information on the energy consumed and produced via an app.
Framed in its sustainable business philosophy People. Planet. Paint, AkzoNobel plans to extend this type of action to other centres in the group, thanks to the efficiency, competitiveness and care for the environment that it generates. Among its global sustainable goals, the paints and coatings company intends to reduce carbon emissions by 50%, pursues the goal of using 100% renewable electricity and aims to achieve zero non-reusable waste by 2030.
In this regard, Iberdrola aligns itself with AkzoNobel's priorities to preserve the environment, thus collaborating both companies in their objectives to accelerate the energy transition and contribute to a more sustainable development model.
Self-consumption solutions with the advantages of digitalisation
Electrification and digitalisation are enabling the development of a new energy model that offers smart solutions. Iberdrola has Smart Solar, a comprehensive and customised solution for the generation and consumption of photovoltaic energy, which enables savings on electricity bills and includes all the advantages of digitalisation.
This solution includes the study and customised design, administrative processing, installation, financing, insurance advice, maintenance and monitoring. Like all Iberdrola smart solutions, it allows you to check the energy produced and consumed digitally in real time, via the web or the Iberdrola App, and to manage the installation autonomously.
The competitiveness of solar self-consumption makes these solutions optimal for single-family homes, residential buildings and industries and the agricultural segment, optimising consumption and improving the energy efficiency of installations. It also contributes to the fight against climate change by generating and consuming renewable energy, free of CO2 emissions.
Self-consumption has accelerated to a large extent due to the environmental awareness of many citizens, helped by technological developments that have significantly reduced costs and a regulation that simplifies the processing of installations. Innovative modalities such as shared self-consumption are also being promoted. This framework also contemplates installations with surpluses that are eligible for compensation, so that energy that is not self-consumed at the time it is generated can be fed into the grid.
Iberdrola has integrated the conservation of the biological diversity of ecosystems into its strategy, demonstrating that it is possible to effectively combine the supply of competitive, clean, and sustainable energy with the balance of biodiversity and the environment.
