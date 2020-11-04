Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Iberdrola, S.A.    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Iberdrola S A : invests in renewables at the Castellon Combined Cycle Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:45am EST

NewsBack

02/11/2020
Iberdrola invests in renewables at the Castellon Combined Cycle Plant

Construcción fotovoltaica en CC Castellón

Módulos fotovoltaicos Iberdrola en CC Castellón

Planta fotovoltaica Iberdrola en ciclo combinado Castellón

PreviousNext
  1. Go to Photos 0
  2. Go to Photos 1
  3. Go to Photos 2
  • Work has been completed to install 7,800 solar power modules involving around fifty local workers

Iberdrola has finished installing 7,800 photovoltaic modules in the solar power facility it has under construction at the Castellon Combined Cycle Plant. This is an innovative project for Spain that will see €2.3 million invested in generating 3.5 megawatts (MW) of renewable power.

Moving forward in its ambition to spearhead the energy transition in Spain and strengthen its engagement in the decarbonisation of the economy, the company will prevent 3,000 tonnes of CO2 from being released annually once the facility is up and running, which is expected to happen by the end of this year, generating 5,500 megawatt hours per year (MWh/year) of clean energy.

The initiative is aligned with Iberdrola's determination that electrification will leverage economic recovery and boost employment in the post-Covid scenario. So far, around fifty workers employed by different companies have played a part in the solar power plant's construction, these include regional suppliers such as Ibérica de Aparellajes who are supplying the sectioning, delivery and measurement centres and the transformer station, and the local company Transportes y Excavaciones Vicente Prades who have been assigned to take care of the civil works to adapt the site.

The administrative authorisation to undertake these works came through in late July, and in just three months Iberdrola has quickly prepared the ground on a site that covers approximately five hectares and installed 7,800 photovoltaic modules and the infrastructure they rely on. Over the coming weeks, work will focus on positioning the converters and the electric infrastructure to supply them.

Once again, Iberdrola has chosen the Spanish region of Castellon to launch another pioneering project, as it did with the first smart grid to be set up in Spain. There are also plans to install solar power facilities at the company's combined cycle plants in Arcos de la Frontera (Andalusia), Castejón (Navarre), Aceca (Castile-La Mancha), Castellón (Valencia region), Santurtzi (Basque Country) and Escombreras (Murcia region), which are expected to total 32.5 MW and involve an overall investment of €21 million.

In its tireless efforts to help care for the environment, this initiative will make Iberdrola's natural gas plants more sustainable, as implementing these solar facilities would prevent 25 thousand tonnes of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere, estimating a production of 50,000 MWh/year of clean energy from the sun. That production exceeds the energy consumed by all of the company's combined cycle plants put together, including their equipment in terms of engines, pumps, ventilators and coolers, as well as lighting.

As Iberdrola continues its efforts to combat climate change, it will be investing €10 billion worldwide this year in projects, industrial activity throughout the value chain and innovation in areas such as renewable energy, smart grids and large-scale storage systems. The company is Spain's leader in renewable energies, with an installed wind capacity of more than 6,000 MW and over 16,500 MW in renewables as a whole; totalling more than 32,700 MW worldwide and making its generation facilities among the cleanest in the energy sector.

Access to legal information 
About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is a global energy leader, the number one producer of wind power, and one of the world's biggest electricity utilities by market capitalisation. The Group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries including Spain, the United Kingdom (ScottishPower), the United States (AVANGRID), Brazil (Neoenergia), Mexico, Australia (Infigen), Germany, Portugal, Italy and France. With a workforce of more than 35,000 and assets in excess of €122 billion, it achieved a turnover of over €36.4 billion and a net profit of over €3.4 billion in 2019.

Iberdrola is leading the transition towards a sustainable energy model through its investments in renewable energy, smart grids, large-scale energy storage and digital transformation, to offer the most advanced products and services to its customers. Thanks to its commitment to clean energy, Iberdrola is one of the companies with the lowest emissions and an international benchmark for its contribution to the fight against climate change and for sustainability.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 08:44:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
03:45aIBERDROLA S A : invests in renewables at the Castellon Combined Cycle Plant
PU
03:30aIBERDROLA S A : finalises arrangements to build its first major solar power proj..
PU
11/03NEL ASA : Selected by Iberdrola as preferred supplier for a 20 MW green fertiliz..
AQ
11/03NEL ASA : Selected by Iberdrola as preferred supplier for a 20 MW green fertiliz..
AQ
10/30AVANGRID : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/30PNM Resources Reports Third Quarter Results
AQ
10/29IBERDROLA S A : and Fertiberia place Spain at the forefront of green hydrogen in..
AQ
10/28IBERDROLA S A : Ignacio Galán, the engineer who transformed Iberdrola into the '..
PU
10/28IBERDROLA S A : “Our story should be a lesson to companies wanting to refo..
PU
10/23IBERDROLA S A : takes part in the New York wind power auction with its Liberty W..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 674 M 42 696 M 42 696 M
Net income 2020 3 734 M 4 348 M 4 348 M
Net Debt 2020 39 038 M 45 448 M 45 448 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 64 914 M 76 164 M 75 573 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,83x
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 35 816
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,03 €
Last Close Price 10,60 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.15.41%76 164
NEXTERA ENERGY25.57%147 185
ENEL S.P.A.-1.22%82 618
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.73%68 998
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.11%68 533
ORSTED A/S48.19%67 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group