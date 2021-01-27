Iberdrola S A : is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the fourth year in a row

NewsBack

27/01/2021

Iberdrola is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the fourth year in a row

Iberdrola remains a benchmark in terms of equal opportunities, as evidenced by its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year, which today released the results for the 2021 index.

The group has improved its ranking compared to the previous year, thanks to its drive for continuous improvement and the introduction of new equality measures. In fact, during 2019, the year that the latest GEI evaluates, Iberdrola achieved wage equality between men and women, as stated in its first Diversity and Inclusion Report.

Equal pay is one of the five strands that Bloomberg analyses when compiling this index, along with women's leadership and talent management, inclusive culture, the existence of sexual harassment policies and the role of women in their brand. In total, Iberdrola has demonstrated its good performance over 74 parameters.

To compile this index, which includes 380 companies from 11 business sectors, Bloomberg analyses the data from more than 11,500 companies from all over the world, with capitalisations of more than 1 billion dollars. With its methodology, it seeks to provide transparent and comparable information to investors interested in environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In the case of Iberdrola, the ESG rated the disclosure of information related to diversity and equal opportunities very positively. As stated in its Diversity and Inclusion Report, these two aspects are considered a strategic priority for the company's sustainable growth. In the area of gender equality (Sustainable Development Goal 5 of the 2030 Agenda), Iberdrola has undertaken ambitious commitments.

For example, the company plans to increase the presence of women in management positions to 30% by 2025, up from 20% in 2019. Over the past five years, significant progress has been made in this field - despite fewer women being attracted to the sector -with the number of women in management positions increasing by 31.3%.