Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Iberdrola, S.A.    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA, S.A.

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Iberdrola S A : is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the fourth year in a row

01/27/2021 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NewsBack

27/01/2021

As a result of its commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 5: gender equality

Iberdrola is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the fourth year in a row

El presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, durante un encuentro con empleados en 2019

  • It improves its rating from the previous year, in recognition of its practices in areas such as leadership and harnessing women's talent, equal pay and an inclusive culture

Iberdrola remains a benchmark in terms of equal opportunities, as evidenced by its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year, which today released the results for the 2021 index.

The group has improved its ranking compared to the previous year, thanks to its drive for continuous improvement and the introduction of new equality measures. In fact, during 2019, the year that the latest GEI evaluates, Iberdrola achieved wage equality between men and women, as stated in its first Diversity and Inclusion Report.

Equal pay is one of the five strands that Bloomberg analyses when compiling this index, along with women's leadership and talent management, inclusive culture, the existence of sexual harassment policies and the role of women in their brand. In total, Iberdrola has demonstrated its good performance over 74 parameters.

To compile this index, which includes 380 companies from 11 business sectors, Bloomberg analyses the data from more than 11,500 companies from all over the world, with capitalisations of more than 1 billion dollars. With its methodology, it seeks to provide transparent and comparable information to investors interested in environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In the case of Iberdrola, the ESG rated the disclosure of information related to diversity and equal opportunities very positively. As stated in its Diversity and Inclusion Report, these two aspects are considered a strategic priority for the company's sustainable growth. In the area of gender equality (Sustainable Development Goal 5 of the 2030 Agenda), Iberdrola has undertaken ambitious commitments.

For example, the company plans to increase the presence of women in management positions to 30% by 2025, up from 20% in 2019. Over the past five years, significant progress has been made in this field - despite fewer women being attracted to the sector -with the number of women in management positions increasing by 31.3%.

Access to legal information 
About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is a global energy leader, the number-one producer of wind power, and one of the world's biggest electricity utilities by market capitalisation. The Group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries including Spain, the United Kingdom (ScottishPower), the United States (AVANGRID), Brazil (Neoenergia), Mexico, Australia (Infigen), Germany, Portugal, Italy and France. With a workforce of more than 35,000 and assets in excess of €122 billion, it recorded a turnover of over €36.4 billion and a net profit slightly in excess of €3.4 billion in 2019.

Iberdrola is leading the transition towards a sustainable energy model through its investments in renewable energy, smart grids, large-scale energy storage and digital transformation in order to offer the most advanced products and services possible to customers. Committed to clean energy, Iberdrola is one of the companies with the lowest emissions and an international benchmark as a result of its contribution to the fight against climate change and to promoting sustainability.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:25:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about IBERDROLA, S.A.
11:26aIBERDROLA S A : is included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the fourt..
PU
08:20aIBERDROLA SA : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
01/26IBERDROLA S A : EIB supports Iberdrola's innovation strategy with 100 million eu..
AQ
01/26IBERDROLA S A : is the most sustainable Spanish company according to the new edi..
PU
01/26IBERDROLA S A : ratifies its commitment to France, where it will invest 4 billio..
PU
01/25IBERDROLA S A : Major U.S. offshore wind project asks Biden administration to re..
RE
01/25IBERDROLA S A : EIB supports Iberdrola's innovation strategy with 100 million eu..
PU
01/22IBERDROLA S A : and Danone Espana join forces behind the creation of Europe's bi..
AQ
01/21IBERDROLA S A : and Danone España join forces behind the creation of Europe's bi..
PU
01/20Permitting for big U.S. offshore wind farm will resume 'very, very soon' -Ava..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 610 M 44 320 M 44 320 M
Net income 2020 3 732 M 4 518 M 4 518 M
Net Debt 2020 39 983 M 48 404 M 48 404 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 71 164 M 86 553 M 86 151 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 35 816
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart IBERDROLA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 11,71 €
Last Close Price 11,62 €
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.73%86 553
NEXTERA ENERGY10.47%166 972
ENEL S.P.A.1.50%103 834
ORSTED A/S-2.53%83 232
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.49%68 385
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.67%63 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ