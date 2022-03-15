Iberdrola S A : is looking for innovation projects for the development of its photovoltaic plants

News Back

15/03/2022

Iberdrola is looking for innovation projects for the development of its photovoltaic plants

• PERSEO will evaluate the possible implementation of structures made of alternative materials to steel, as well as those with a lower ratio of steel per MW built

• The company will select the best innovation projects to optimise the manufacture of photovoltaic plants through new sustainable structures

In line with its commitment to the fight against climate change, Iberdrola is committed to renewable energies to advance towards the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the economy. To this end, it has launched a new challenge through its International Start-up Programme - PERSEO, in which it is seeking new innovative structures for photovoltaic plants that enable optimisation of the cost and use of materials.

In recent years, the prices of steel and other materials have been on an upward trend, which affects the profitability of photovoltaic plants. In this context, solutions are sought for large photovoltaic plants, which are usually located on rural land. It will be valued that the structures are manufactured from new materials or with new, lower-cost designs; that they use materials in line with circular economy models -recycled, sustainable and environmentally friendly- or that they are manufactured with a lower ratio of steel per MW installed.

Proposals will be analysed on the basis of maturity criteria, simplicity of installation, cost, reduction of associated emissions and positive impact on Just Transition areas. Initiatives can be submitted until 1 April. The winner will be announced in May.

Solar photovoltaic generation is one of Iberdrola's main pillars of growth. In 2021, almost 1,200 MW of new solar capacity was installed, contributing to exceeding 38,000 MW of installed renewable capacity worldwide. In Spain, Iberdrola's main facilities include the Núñez de Balboa photovoltaic plant (Badajoz), with 500 MWp, and it is currently building the Francisco Pizarro plant, which is located in Cáceres and will have a capacity of 590 MWp.

Financial technical support

The prize will consist of signing a collaboration and testing agreement with PERSEO, which will assume the costs of these activities and provide the winner with the necessary technical support, as well as an environment and real data to test the solution, giving access to equipment, teams, infrastructures, high-tech sites and co-working areas. The selected project will be developed in collaboration with technical specialists from Iberdrola's renewables area.

In addition, Iberdrola could offer the participant the opportunity to scale up the solution by adopting it through commercial agreements or even investing in the participating company.

Iberdrola, with energy start-ups

The Iberdrola PERSEO international start-up programme aims to facilitate the group's access to the technologies of the future and foster the creation and development of a global and dynamic ecosystem of technology companies and entrepreneurs in the electricity sector.

Since its creation in 2008, PERSEO has invested more than 85 million euros in start-ups that develop innovative technologies and business models, focusing on those that improve the sustainability of the energy sector through further electrification and decarbonisation of the economy.